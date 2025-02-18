Lee Kum Kee Brings Authentic Asian Flavours to the Asian Food Market at Wellington Lunar New Year Festival

[from Left to Right] Tory Whanau, Wellington Mayor; Mark Mitchell, Minister for Ethnic Communities Hon of New Zealand.; Vincent Wong, President – APAC of Lee Kum Kee; Nancy Lu, Member of Parliament in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 February 2025 – The capital came alive this weekend with thousands of Wellingtonians enjoying all the range of activities on offer at the Lunar New Year Festival, organised by Asian Events Trust, held on 16 February at TSB Arena, Shed 6 and Frank Kitts Park to welcome in the Year of the Snake.Among those joining the celebrations was the newly appointed Minister for Ethnic Communities, Hon. Mark Mitchell, who officially opened the grand celebration.Asian Events Trust Chair, Linda Lim, said the response from the community was overwhelming.“Each year, we are amazed by the number of participants in this event. It has become an event Wellington looks forward to. We are thrilled to celebrate the cultural diversity of Wellington, where Asian communities come together to experience this rich mix of cultures.“What started 23 years ago as a small celebration has flourished into one of Wellington’s biggest cultural events.” says Linda.Global sauces and condiments brand Lee Kum Kee returned as the festival’s principal sponsor, continuing its commitment to promoting and sharing authentic Asian flavours and culture worldwide. Lee Kum Kee featured a diverse range of sauce products at their stall and the Lee Kum Kee Panda was popular, posing for photos and spreading joy among festival-goers.“At Lee Kum Kee, our mission is to promote Chinese culinary culture worldwide. We’re thrilled to connect and engage with communities by supporting this event. This vibrant celebration embodies our commitment to honouring cultural traditions and fostering connections among diverse communities—values that are at the very heart of our brand,” said Gary Hui, Business Development Director – APAC, Oceania of Lee Kum Kee.The Asian food market remained a crowd favourite. Lee Kum Kee offered a variety of sauces for free at the food market, including Premium Soy Sauce, Seasoned Soy Sauce for Dumpling, Gluten Free Oyster Sauce, and Chiu Chow Style Chilli Oil, to bring a superior culinary experience to the public. These sauces not only enhance the flavours of traditional dishes but also invite festival-goers to explore new culinary possibilities.2025 Wellington Lunar New Year Festival, 29 January to 16 February. The full festival programme is available at www.lunarnewyearfestival.co.nz Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #WellingtonLunarNewYearFestival

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions, and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee’s range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee’s rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices, and “Constant Entrepreneurship” combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.LKK.com.



