Lussocitta Becomes iShopChangi’s Sole Multibrand Seller for Brand-Name Bags

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 February 2025 – Lussocitta, a luxury bag retailer based in Singapore, announces its partnership with iShopChangi , Changi Airport’s online shopping platform. This collaboration makes Lussocitta the sole multi-brand seller on the platform, offering a selection of brand-name bags at competitive prices, with added customer benefits.Founded in 2009, Lussocitta has built its presence by offering a wide range of luxury bags through its online platform, featuring brands such as Gucci, Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and more. Through its partnership with iShopChangi, the e-commerce shopping platform of Changi Airport, Lussocitta aims to extend its reach and make luxury fashion more accessible to a broader audience.A key advantage of this collaboration is that customers can enjoy greater savings without compromising on quality. Shoppers on iShopChangi will have the opportunity to use time-limited promotional codes and access exclusive deals on selected luxury handbags and accessories . Customers will also earn Changi Rewards points with every purchase on iShopChangi, which can be used to offset future purchases, adding value to their overall experience.Beyond these savings, customers can shop with confidence, knowing that all products are sourced directly from official channels, guaranteeing authenticity and premium quality. Lussocitta remains committed to transparent shopping practices, including clear return policies, providing customers with confidence in their purchases.The partnership aligns with Lussocitta’s goal of expanding its market across Southeast Asia. By leveraging iShopChangi’s platform, Lussocitta can reach a broader audience of customers, offering them convenient access to luxury fashion. The collaboration provides an opportunity to enhance the shopping experience for consumers by offering competitive pricing and exclusive discounts on brand-name bags and accessories.Together, Lussocitta and iShopChangi aim to reinforce their shared commitment to providing a seamless and reliable shopping journey for all customers.Hashtag: #Lussocitta

Founded in 2009, Lussocitta is a Singapore-based luxury bag retailer offering a curated selection of designer handbags from popular brands, all in a single platform. With a focus on authenticity and ethical sourcing, Lussocitta provides a seamless online shopping experience, ensuring customers access to high-quality products backed by a commitment to responsible business practices.

