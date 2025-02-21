Proofpoint: 88% of Top Organisations in Asia Pacific Still Put Their Customers and Stakeholders at Risk of Email Fraud as Businesses Face Record-High Email Attacks

Protective measures against email fraud remain widely insufficient among leading Asia Pacific companies.



Australia’s high adoption rate of proper email authentication (71%) among its top companies sets the standard for the Asia Pacific region



Around 50% of leading Singapore and India’s businesses have implemented the recommended level of email authentication



Concerningly, less than 20% of the largest organisations in Japan, South Korea, China and Thailand are actively protecting their customers against phishing



Australia: 71% of the top Australian companies have implemented DMARC at the recommended levels (reject). All the top Australian companies being studied have a DMARC record.



71% of the top Australian companies have implemented DMARC at the recommended levels (reject). All the top Australian companies being studied have a DMARC record. Singapore: 46.2% of companies analysed have DMARC set to reject. Yet 23.1% do not have any DMARC record and are wide open to email fraud and domain spoofing attacks.



46.2% of companies analysed have DMARC set to reject. Yet 23.1% do not have any DMARC record and are wide open to email fraud and domain spoofing attacks. India: 50% of the top Indian organisations implemented the highest level of DMARC (reject), with 30.9% utilising quarantine and 11.8% having no DMARC record at all.



50% of the top Indian organisations implemented the highest level of DMARC (reject), with 30.9% utilising quarantine and 11.8% having no DMARC record at all. Japan: Only 7.4% of top Japanese companies have a DMARC policy of reject in place. 65.6% of companies are at the monitor level, gathering data but offering no active protection



Only 7.4% of top Japanese companies have a DMARC policy of reject in place. 65.6% of companies are at the monitor level, gathering data but offering no active protection South Korea: Only 1.8% have implemented DMARC at the quarantine level with none at the reject level, and 51.8% having no DMARC record at all.



Only 1.8% have implemented DMARC at the quarantine level with none at the reject level, and 51.8% having no DMARC record at all. Thailand: 17.6% have a reject policy in place to block unqualified emails, while 17.6% of companies implemented quarantine and 52.9% at the monitor level still.



17.6% have a reject policy in place to block unqualified emails, while 17.6% of companies implemented quarantine and 52.9% at the monitor level still. China: Only 4.2% of top Chinese companies have the strictest level of DMARC in place. A startling 71.8% do not use any DMARC protection at all.

Implement DMARC: Protect your domain from impersonation by implementing DMARC and enforcing it at the reject level. Seek expert assistance if needed to avoid blocking legitimate emails.



Protect your domain from impersonation by implementing DMARC and enforcing it at the reject level. Seek expert assistance if needed to avoid blocking legitimate emails. Educate employees: Train staff on how to identify and avoid potentially fraudulent or suspicious emails, such as those impersonating colleagues, suppliers, or customers.



Train staff on how to identify and avoid potentially fraudulent or suspicious emails, such as those impersonating colleagues, suppliers, or customers. Strengthen passwords: Establish and enforce best practices for password management, including requiring strong passwords, regular changes, and never re-using passwords across multiple accounts.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organisations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organisations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.



Connect with Proofpoint: X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube



Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

