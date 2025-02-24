XTransfer Expands U.S. Footprint with 5 Additional Payment Licenses

Two companies team to deliver integration capabilities to simplify OT/IT integration for the most critical OT data sources to bring the Connected Enterprise to life for customers

MILWAUKEE, U.S. – Media OutReach – 11 June 2020 – Rockwell Automation,

Inc.

(NYSE: ROK) and PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today

announced strategic enhancements to industry leading FactoryTalk

InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, to serve the needs of a very fast growing,

dynamic industrial digital transformation market. Launched in 2018, the

FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC offering has already seen rapid customer

adoption, helping achieve significant improvements in operational efficiency,

reduction in unplanned downtime and improved quality.

The latest enhancements

center around improved OT/IT integration, enabling customers to contextualize

real-time operational data from critical sources such as plant floor devices,

control platforms, and time series-based Historians and Manufacturing Execution

Systems (MES). By automatically integrating the contextualized data and

underlying data models into Industrial IoT/Analytics platforms like the PTC ThingWorx® platform, clients are

able to simplify, automate, and accelerate OT/IT convergence.

These integration capabilities reduce the data cleansing, aggregation

and contextualization work by up to 80%, which accelerates digital

transformation deployment. This approach also maintains, enriches and propagates

OT data models into IT systems. These data models and the underlying

information can then be leveraged in developing richer analytic insights and

predictive outcomes at the enterprise level.

“At the core of achieving

strong financial results through digital transformation is the ability to turn

data into actionable insights. These new capabilities will allow customers to achieve

faster time to value and increased ROI’s,” said Arvind Rao, Director, Product

Management for Information Systems at Rockwell Automation. “We’re very pleased

to achieve yet another milestone in this joint innovation journey with PTC and

be recognized as leaders in modular and integrated capabilities spanning

Industrial IoT, analytics, MES, and augmented reality.”

“We’re delighted with

the deeper integration capabilities of the FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered

by PTC, but more importantly how we’re applying the technology to high value

digital use cases that unlock double digit impact for our customers,” said Howard

Heppelmann, Divisional Vice President and General Manager, Connected Operations

at PTC. “We look forward to continuing our strategic relationship with Rockwell

Automation to help customers accelerate and simplify their connected enterprise

journey.”

