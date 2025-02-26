Sino Land is Well-Positioned to Capitalise on Opportunities Stable Interim Dividend at HK15 Cents per Share

Deep insights and rich exchange by industry experts; current environment to pave the way for growth of contactless business

BEIJING,

CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 July 2020 – Infor, a global leader in

business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that it took part

in the pilot episodes of IDC Talk in China, an all-new

podcast of the International Data Corporation (IDC), bringing together the

exchange of deep industry insights and the sharing of successful enterprise

application of ICT technology. A recurring theme is leveraging innovative

technologies and exploring unique business models in a post-pandemic

environment.

During the first three episodes

of IDC’s new podcast, which went online on June 22, Infor executives – managing

director of Greater China and Korea region, Boon Khoo; vice president of sales

for Greater China and Korea, Becky Xie and director of business consulting for

Greater China and Korea, Chong Lu shared tips and insights on the state of digital

transformation of Chinese enterprises.

The coronavirus pandemic has

stimulated demand for digital transformation among small- and medium-sized

enterprises. This is coupled with a strong desire to turn crisis into

opportunity by leveraging innovation and technology to find new ways to empower

a safer, stronger and more integrated business.

Wu Lianfeng, vice president

and chief research analyst of IDC China explained, “This pandemic has caused

people’s work, lives, and consumption habits to go digital, driving the growth

of contactless business. This is on track to becoming a long-term and

far-reaching trend. IT technology is invaluable in response to the pandemic.

What technology transforms is not the power of the present, but the future.”

Over the past two decades, Infor

has provided digital transformation solutions to manufacturing enterprises spanning

the logistics, distribution, automotive, healthcare, food and beverage, hi-tech

and electronics fields. In this, Infor has implemented plans of action aimed at

key application scenarios in specific industries.

During the podcast, Infor

executives noted that Chinese equipment manufacturing company, Equipment

Company of Dongfeng Motor implemented Infor LN, Infor ERP and CloudSuite EAM systems to standardize its business, processes

and data management. The company was also able to establish a real-time

production system, business and financial integration, full-spectrum quality

control, and comprehensive traceability. During the pandemic, they were able to

quickly transition to producing protective masks.

“We feel fortunate to have Infor as our

partner in digital transformation,” said Fang Mingqiang, chief engineer of information systems

planning at Equipment Company of

Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. “We sought to streamline our workflows and get rid of

any obstacles that had arisen to enable us to better keep up with the latest

industry trends. With Infor ERP and EAM, now we can manage end-to-end business processes,

standardize all data, as well as ensure real-time visibility of production,

finance, and quality control. As a result, Dongfeng Motors has greatly

increased our performance while lowering costs, and customer satisfaction is up

11.45%.

Now we are able to provide clients with digitalized products and expand our

scope of operations.”

By working together with Infor, another pharmaceutical

company was able to integrate its global supply chain and service departments.

It also moved its logistics and customs businesses to a single platform and

deployed a centralized supply chain control hub aligning its manufacturing

network across its technological platforms. In this way it is now able to

flexibly respond to black swan events such as this pandemic, and increase its

market share while boosting sales growth through daily operations.

In 2020, China is making a

national effort to develop what has been dubbed “new infrastructure”, which

includes new and emerging technologies such as 5G, the industrial internet and

cloud computing. At the same time, data is becoming a key factor of production

and is being marketized. Given these trends, companies will be focusing more on

the aggregation of their own data resources and strengthening the establishment

of data management capabilities, which will spur business innovation.

Infor managing director of

Greater China and Korea region, Boon Khoo, said, “As enterprises work to catch

up to the fast-paced development of new infrastructure, they not only need to

build a multi-level supply chain network, but also to better integrate and

utilize human resources, data and machines, while fortifying their hardware

with the proper software to achieve better flexibility and resilience.”

