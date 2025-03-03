Deepal Announces Exclusive Installment Offer at 96th Polo Cup Trophy Sponsored by Master Group of Industries

LAHORE:Deepal, Pakistan’s leading EV brand, a joint venture between Changan, top 10 selling brands globally, CATL, the world’s largest EV battery manufacturer, and Huawei, the global tech giant. Deepal, introduced in Pakistan by Master Changan Motors Ltd, a JV partnership between Changan Auto and the Pakistani conglomerate Master Group of Industries, hosted Pakistan’s most prestigious and historic Polo tournament, the 96th Punjab Polo Cup, to promote sustainability and accelerate Pakistan’s transition to electric mobility. During the event, Deepal unveiled an exciting EMI offer to make sustainable and smart mobility accessible to Pakistanis and further accelerate the transition to green and sustainable mobility.

Master Changan Motors Ltd, in collaboration with Takaful Bazaar, has introduced an exclusive installment plan for Deepal electric vehicles (EVs) at this prestigious event.

With a commitment to financial ease and sustainability, Master Changan is offering 0% interest-free, Shariah-compliant installment plans for both Deepal S07 and Deepal L07 models on 50% of their values and with 50% downpayment. Customers can now drive home their preferred Deepal EV with this flexible payment option, starting at just Rs. 389,000 per month. This limited-time offer includes a 0% interest rate for 18 months, ensuring an effortless and cost-effective way to embrace the future of mobility

Model MSRP Down Payment Upfront EMI

(18 Months) LO7 13,999,000 50% 8,156,519 389,000 S07 14,999,000 50% 8,738,419 417,000

Speaking at the event, Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors, emphasized the significance of this offer:

“At Master Changan Motors, we are committed to making advanced electric mobility more accessible to Pakistani consumers. Through our partnership with Takaful Bazaar, we are proud to offer a first-of-its-kind Shariah-compliant, 0% ‘interest-free’ installment plan, making EV ownership a reality for many. The Deepal S07 and L07 represent the future of sustainable driving, and we are thrilled to bring this opportunity to our customers.”

Deepal EVs combine cutting-edge technology, luxury, and sustainability, offering an unparalleled driving experience. Whether customers prefer the sporty Deepal S07 sedan or the premium Deepal L07 SUV, this exclusive financing option ensures they can make the transition to electric mobility with ease and confidence.

This special offer is available for a limited time only. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Changan dealership or contact Takaful Bazaar for more details on how to avail this exclusive installment planThis special offer is available for a limited time only. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Changan dealership or contact Takaful Bazaar for more details on how to avail this exclusive installment plan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION