Content creators humanise shopping experiences nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 January 2024 – Shopee Malaysia officially unveiled thestudy of over 3,000 Shopee Affiliates. The study discovered that 9 in 10 Affiliates are feeling positive for their e-commerce opportunities in 2024. These affiliates are excited to humanise e-commerce with increased personalisation, engage with more users on posts and livestreams, and drive more traffic for local sellers aligned with their values.