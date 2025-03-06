Celebrate You & Save with iShopChangi’s March Spring Sale Extravaganza in Singapore

iShopChangi blossoms this spring with an irresistible Spring Sale! Throughout the month of March, explore an array of new finds, from chic wardrobe must-haves to essential travel gear, all at GST-absorbed and tax-free prices. But that’s not all! Revel in the spirit of International Women’s Day by treating yourself to a selection of luxury fashion, beauty, and wellness items from women-led brands accelerating action in Singapore. Plus, take advantage of additional discounts of up to 60% with stackable sitewide promo codes — because who doesn’t love extra savings?

Blossoms this spring with an irresistible Spring Sale!

Spring Sale (For Non-Travellers and Travellers)

From now till 31 March 2025

Code

Description

25MAR12

12%* off with min. spend S$150, capped at S$50

25MAR20

20%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$250

25MAR18MC

18%* off with min. spend S$350, capped at S$80 (For Mastercard payment



methods only)



Spring-Inspired Essentials

Travel Essentials for March Getaways

Travel-Exclusive Beauty Finds and Spirits

Essentials to Power a Women in Her Lifestyle

International Women’s Day Exclusive Finds to Empower Her Style

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

