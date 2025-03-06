The Mira Hong Kong Stages the First-Ever Ramadan Iftar Dinner

Co-hosted with Miramar Travel and Consulate General of Türkiye in Hong Kong, Showcasing Muslim-Friendly Hotel Services

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2025 – The Mira Hong Kong, a design-led urban lifestyle retreat located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, has proudly hosted the first-ever Ramadan Iftar Dinner Celebration at its penthouse Ballroom on March 4, 2025.This landmark event organized in collaboration with Miramar Travel and Consulate General of Türkiye in Hong Kong was a milestone step towards recognition of Hong Kong as a Muslim-friendly destination as it brought togetherrepresenting the local Muslim community, diplomats from the Middle East and Asia, local government officials from the tourism sector, and media to symbolically break the fast and enjoy an evening of togetherness and cultural discovery, and a variety of halal dining options. It was also an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the hotel’s Muslim-friendly facilities and services, recently distinguished with, reaffirming that the award-winning urban retreat and its sister property – enchanting boutique hotel, Mira Moon – are among the best choices for Muslim travellers.After the sunset prayer led by the Chief Imam of Hong Kong, Mufti Muhammad Arshad, and symbolic breaking of the fast with dates and lentil soup, followed by welcoming remarks from the three co-hosts: Mr Alexander Wassermann, Head of Hotels & Serviced Apartments, Miramar Group, Mr Alex Lee, General Manager of Miramar Travel, and Mr. Kerim Sercan Evcin, Consul General of Türkiye in Hong Kong, as well as the Guest of Honour, Mr. Clarence Leung, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, HKSAR Government, all guests includingfrom the Middle East and Asia representingenjoyed a sumptuous Halal buffet showcasing a variety of specialty dishes from Chinese to Mediterranean cuisines. The cross-cultural experience was entwined with a traditional music performance, Turkish shadow puppet theatre, and ended with interactive Turkish Bazaar serving traditional snacks enjoyed during the holy period of Ramadan including the coffee brewed in the hot sand.Mrs. Angelina Cheung, Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Tourism Commission said, “I am very happy to participate in tonight’s Ramadan Iftar Dinner. I am also pleased to see the trade proactively work hand in hand with the Government to develop the Middle East and ASEAN markets and offer more suitable dining options for Muslim visitors, including high-end Chinese cuisines. As of now, more than 140 restaurants have received Halal-certification. The Government is strengthening efforts to develop markets in the Middle East and ASEAN, and encouraging various sectors of the community to enhance tourism‑support facilities with a view to attracting more high‑end visitors.”Located just a stroll away from the Kowloon Mosque in the heart of the city’s shopping mecca,is a Muslim-friendly hotel with top-notch Halal dining options including Cantonese fine dining at MICHELIN-recommended Cuisine Cuisine at The Mira, an Arabic speaking Guest Ambassador, delicious 24/7 in-room dining menu in Arabic serving Asian and Western favorites, a spacious open-air lounge Vibes hidden in the courtyard oasis-like setting, plus expansive wellness facilities at MiraSpa. Meanwhile, the fabled Chinese fairy-tale themed boutique hotel,– overlooking the Victoria Harbour on Hong Kong Island and located just a short stroll from the iconic Wan Chai Mosque as well as HKCEC – is fitted with necessary Muslim-friendly amenities and offers a Halal breakfast set to international travellers.“Our luxurious urban oasis in Tsim Sha Tsui, The Mira Hong Kong, and enchanting boutique hotel in Causeway Bay, Mira Moon, accredited by the world’s leading authority on halal travel, CrescentRating, are ready to cater to the needs of discerning Muslim travellers,” shared Alexander Wassermann, Head of Hotels & Serviced Apartments, Miramar Group. “All of our employees have received extensive training on halal food and halal travel practices implemented at our hotels. Our Team looks forward to welcoming more Muslim Guests from around the world and we aim to be the preferred Chinese dining destination in Hong Kong for the local Muslim community.”Hashtag: #TheMiraHongKong

