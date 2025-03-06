Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

Infinix, a futuristic tech brand crafted for young consumers, takes a bold stride into the future at Show Stoppers MWC 2025. Reinforcing its vision of ‘Empowering Tomorrow with AI, Eco-Tech, and Personalized Innovations’, Infinix unveils two pioneering advancements: Solar Energy-Reserving Technology, a concept designed to extend battery life using ambient light, and the E-Color Shift 2.0, an AI-powered customization feature that dynamically adjusts smartphone aesthetics.

Pioneering Sustainable Power with Solar Energy-Reserving Technology

With a strong focus on sustainability and efficiency, Infinix’s Solar Energy-Reserving Technology explores new possibilities in mobile energy management. By combining advanced perovskite photovoltaic technology with intelligent AI algorithms, this innovation harnesses and optimizes light energy, making charging more efficient and adaptable to different environments.

Designed for modern, fast-paced lifestyles, this concept technology captures light energy from both indoor and outdoor sources, converting it into electricity stored within a prototype smartphone and phone case. The case seamlessly transfers power to the device through discreet contact points, ensuring smooth energy flow. AI-driven algorithms fine-tune power acquisition in real-time, allowing for efficient energy storage of up to 2W, with potential for future advancements.

An integral part of this innovation is the AI-driven “Sunflower” Wireless Charging Technology, inspired by heliotropic plants that naturally orient toward light. Using intelligent light positioning and transmission techniques, the system dynamically adjusts the transmission path based on indoor lighting conditions and the device’s position, ensuring efficient power reception within a 3-meter optimal range. Future iterations aim to extend this range and enhance precision.

These concept technologies combined, fosters a sustainable, safe and dynamic ecosystem that promotes –

Key Features:

Extended Standby Power

By autonomously optimizing energy collection, the device can store power from soft indoor lighting to overcast outdoor conditions, supporting extended standby time.

AI Optimized Energy Management

The system integrates AI with MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) to regulate voltage and current in extreme environments, ensuring efficiency while preventing overheating and degradation.

Emergency Power Access

Infinix’s AI-driven photovoltaic self-charging technologyoffers a practical backup in case of power outages or emergencies, ensuring users stay connected when needed most.

Expanding Beyond Smartphones

While this technology debuts in mobile devices, Infinix envisions broader applications across digital devices and wearables, signaling a new direction for sustainable consumer tech. This future-oriented approach aligns with the growing demand for eco-conscious solutions without compromising performance or convenience.

“At Infinix, we believe technology should enhance the way we live and connect with the world around us. Our focus is not just on creating powerful, high-performance devices but on shaping solutions that align with the fast-paced, evolving lifestyles of today’s users. Whether it is offering infinite power on the go with our Solar Energy-Reserving Technology or letting your phone reflect your personality and mood, we want to give users the freedom to express themselves and stay connected—wherever life takes them. That is why we are also excited to introduce the E-Color Shift 2.0, a truly personalized experience that lets your device adapt to you in ways that are as unique as your lifestyle.” – Tony Zhao, General Manager of Infinix.

E-Color Shift 2.0: Introducing AI Enhanced Personalization

Alongside energy innovations, Infinix introduces E-Color Shift 2.0, an advanced AI-driven customization experience that transforms smartphone aesthetics. Expanding on its predecessor, this feature allows users to personalize their device’s appearance through dynamic, interactive color transitions based on selected preferences and external stimuli.

User Customization and AI-Driven Adaptation:

Customize Mode: Users can select from six dynamic patterns and six vibrant color palettes, creating up to 30 unique combinations.

Users can select from six dynamic patterns and six vibrant color palettes, creating up to 30 unique combinations. AI-Recognize Mode: Through AI-powered modules, the phone’s back cover intelligently adjusts based on factors like weather, wallpapers, and surroundings, offering a seamless, evolving aesthetic experience.

With enhanced color depth and improved segmentation, E-Color Shift 2.0 brings Infinix closer to mainstream adoption of interactive, AI-driven smartphone customization.

Empowering Tomorrow: AI, Eco-Tech and Personalized Innovations

Infinix remains committed to developing groundbreaking solutions that integrate AI, sustainability, and user-centric innovation. With Solar Energy-Reserving Technology and E-Color Shift 2.0, Infinix is setting the stage for the next evolution in mobile technology—where intelligence, energy efficiency, and personalization converge. While these technologies are currently in concept form, they showcase Infinix’s vision for a smarter, more sustainable, and highly personalized future in mobile technology. Finally, with the launch of Infinix’s Solar Energy-Reserving Technology, a new era in mobile charging begins, setting the stage for the future of Infinix’s NOTE series. The all-new NOTE 50 range, set to debut at the end of March 2025, will showcase enhanced charging capabilities, next-generation AI features, and a premium metal design – a true flagship, coming soon.

