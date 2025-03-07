Professor Daniela Rus: A new voice in the VinFuture Prize Council – Honoring AI and Robotics revolution

The VinFuture Foundation, established on International Human Solidarity Day on December 20th, 2020, is a non-profit organization co-founded by billionaire Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife, Mrs. Pham Thu Huong. The Foundation’s core activity is awarding the annual VinFuture Prize, which recognizes transformative scientific and technological innovations capable of making significant positive changes in the lives of millions of people worldwide.



The nomination period for the 2025 VinFuture Prize will close at 2:00 PM on April 17, 2025 (Vietnam time, GMT+7). https://vinfutureprize.org/vinfuture-prize-nomination/



The VinFuture Prize consists of four prestigious awards presented each year. The most esteemed is the VinFuture Grand Prize, valued at US$3 million, making it one of the largest annual prizes globally. Additionally, there are three Special Prizes, each valued at US$500,000, specifically dedicated to honoring women innovators, innovators from developing countries, and innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields.

