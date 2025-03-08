Shaping The Future: Celebrating Women In Technology This International Women’s Day

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 March 2025 – This International Women’s Day, with its powerful theme ofit’s important to reflect on the trailblazing women who’ve shaped our world today. One of those women is Marie Van Brittan Brown, a name that should be synonymous with innovation in home security.In 1966, Marie, a nurse working long shifts in a neighbourhood plagued by slow police response times, co-invented the world’s first home security system. Her groundbreaking design, which included a closed-circuit television system, a two-way communication feature, and even a remote-controlled door lock revolutionised the way we think about safety at home, becoming the blueprint for modern smart security.At Arlo, we recognise the significant impact of Marie Van Brittan Brown’s work, and it continues to inspire our mission to provide personalised, smart and easy to use solutions. Our relentless commitment to home security is driven by industry first innovations with our advanced AI and Computer Vision capabilities, including person recognition with Arlo Secure Plus. Furthering Marie’s ambition for personal safety, the Arlo Secure Person Recognition feature allows customers to know exactly who is on their property, bringing peace of mind and security.This International Women’s Day, we celebrate Marie’s incredible impact and recognise the role technology plays in empowering women. Her invention wasn’t just a step forward for home security—it was a step toward equality, giving everyone the right to feel safe and secure. We believe in protecting your everything – exactly as Marie set out to do. Thanks to her ingenuity, we can now deliver cutting edge technology that keeps families, homes, and businesses secure every day.Happy International Women’s Day from Arlo!Hashtag: #ArloTechnologies #womenintechnology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo’s deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo’s subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding the development and performance of Arlo’s services and products; and the impact of the strategic partnership with Origin, including the impact on Arlo’s results of operations or technology and capabilities. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: any failure to successfully integrate Origin’s AI SensingTM technology, including TruShieldTM and Allos into Arlo’s services and products; the period or scope of exclusivity may be shorter or more limited, respectively, than anticipated; consumers may choose not to utilise payment plans or to adopt the Arlo’s new product offerings, or may adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real-world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



