1win Brings Colors to India with a Holi Celebration

Holi with 1win is all about bright colors, happiness, and love!

HYDERABAD, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 March 2025 – This Holi, 1win brightened celebrations across India, bringing light, color, and community togetherness to thousands. As part of the “ 1win We Care. We Share ” initiative, 1win distributed special Holi kits filled with vibrant powders, traditional sweets, and branded gifts, ensuring that more people could fully experience the spirit of the festival.Holi, a celebration of spring’s arrival and the triumph of good over evil, unites people, encouraging them to set aside their differences and share the joy of throwing bright powders up into the air. Guided by the festive spirit, 1win volunteers traveled across India, distributing gifts to the country’s most densely populated neighborhoods and communities, transforming bustling streets into colorful celebrations. The initiative also received enthusiastic support from Indian bloggers and media personalities, amplifying its reach.Influencers, who participated in 1win’s charitable donations, shared their thoughts on the celebration,Through this initiative, 1win helped make Holi more inclusive, enabling thousands to take part in the celebration and share the festive spirit. As the Holi colors settle, the spirit of togetherness and generosity fostered by 1win will continue to inspire.For more details about the project, visit www.1win.charity Hashtag: #1win #1winShares #WeCareWeShare #CSR #Charity

About 1win Charity

1win.Charity is the philanthropic branch of 1win, committed to sustainability and community development. Guided by the motto ‘We Care. We Share’, it supports underserved communities around the world and focuses on humanitarian aid, recycling, and healthcare initiatives. Through strategic collaboration with key opinion leaders and NGOs, 1win.Charity drives meaningful change.

