Backbase and Synpulse partner to accelerate banking transformation across APAC
Combining Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform with Synpulse’s regional expertise to deliver customer-centric solutionsSINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 March 2025 – Backbase, the leader in engagement banking, today announced a strategic partnership with Synpulse, a premier financial services consulting firm, to accelerate digital transformation for banks across Asia-Pacific.
A unified approach to digital transformation
“This partnership strengthens our ecosystem and ensures banks have both the architecture and specialized expertise needed to accelerate their digital transformation,” said Riddhi Dutta, Vice President, ASEAN & South Asia at Backbase. “Synpulse’s proven financial services expertise and understanding of regional markets make them an ideal partner to help banks deliver exceptional customer experiences across all touchpoints.”
“Our combined strengths will enable banks to unlock new growth opportunities and achieve digital transformation goals more effectively,” said Yash Shah, Partner at Synpulse. “Together, we provide financial institutions with the guidance and implementation capabilities needed to execute large-scale transformations with confidence.”
A partnership for banking growth in Asia
The partnership aims to deliver three key advantages for financial institutions in APAC:
- Enhanced business outcomes: Comprehensive consulting and platform integration services to improve customer acquisition, increase share of wallet, and reduce operational costs
- Localized expertise: On-ground teams delivering market-specific insights, cultural fluency and technical implementation
- Full-spectrum banking: Addressing a wide range of banking needs spanning retail, SME, and wealth management
Hashtag: #Backbase #digitalbanking #engagementbanking #retailbanking #omnichannelbanking #businessbanking #smebanking #corporatebanking
https://www.backbase.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/backbase/
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Backbase
Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer. We are the creators of the Engagement Banking Platform – a composable platform that empowers banks to accelerate their digital transformation through progressively modernizing their main customer journeys. From onboarding, to servicing, lending and investing, our platform streamlines every aspect of the customer and employee journey. Pre-integrated with leading core systems and cutting-edge fintechs, it enables institutions to unlock innovation at scale, driving instant value creation.
Backbase is a private fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Atlanta (Americas HQ), Cardiff, Dubai, Hyderabad, Kraków, London, Mexico City, Singapore (Asia HQ), Sydney, and Toronto. Visit www.backbase.com for more.
Synpulse
Synpulse is a global professional services company and a valued partner of leading players in the financial services and related industries. We leverage the proximity to our clients and deep domain expertise to create sustainable value using technology as a business driver. Leveraging our strong network of over 100 ecosystem partners, we accompany our clients throughout their transformation journey – from strategy and development to implementation and management.
With our tech powerhouse, Synpulse8, we collaborate with our clients to co-create digital experiences with innovative technologies and proprietary methods. Synpulse is powered by the passion and commitment of its more than 1000 employees from 21 offices who come from over 30 countries.