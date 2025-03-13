Backbase and Synpulse partner to accelerate banking transformation across APAC

Combining Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform with Synpulse’s regional expertise to deliver customer-centric solutions

The partnership provides banks with a comprehensive transformation approach that includes strategy consulting, tailored platform solutions, and localized implementation services. By combining Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform with Synpulse’s deep regional expertise, financial institutions can confidently pivot toward customer-centricity while addressing specific market needs.

Enhanced business outcomes : Comprehensive consulting and platform integration services to improve customer acquisition, increase share of wallet, and reduce operational costs



Comprehensive consulting and platform integration services to improve customer acquisition, increase share of wallet, and reduce operational costs Localized expertise : On-ground teams delivering market-specific insights, cultural fluency and technical implementation



On-ground teams delivering market-specific insights, cultural fluency and technical implementation Full-spectrum banking: Addressing a wide range of banking needs spanning retail, SME, and wealth management



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 March 2025 – Backbase, the leader in engagement banking, today announced a strategic partnership with Synpulse, a premier financial services consulting firm, to accelerate digital transformation for banks across Asia-Pacific.

The partnership aims to deliver three key advantages for financial institutions in APAC:

Enhanced business outcomes: Comprehensive consulting and platform integration services to improve customer acquisition, increase share of wallet, and reduce operational costs

Localized expertise: On-ground teams delivering market-specific insights, cultural fluency and technical implementation

Full-spectrum banking: Addressing a wide range of banking needs spanning retail, SME, and wealth management

Backbase's platform, already powering over 150 financial institutions globally, including APAC leaders such as BDO Unibank (Philippines), HDFC Bank (India), and Techcombank (Vietnam), enables banks to unify business lines and modernize around customer needs without vendor lock-in. The company plans to expand its regional footprint to Hong Kong this year.

Backbase





Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer. We are the creators of the Engagement Banking Platform – a composable platform that empowers banks to accelerate their digital transformation through progressively modernizing their main customer journeys. From onboarding, to servicing, lending and investing, our platform streamlines every aspect of the customer and employee journey. Pre-integrated with leading core systems and cutting-edge fintechs, it enables institutions to unlock innovation at scale, driving instant value creation.Industry analysts Forrester, Gartner, Celent, Omdia and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s category leadership. Over 150 financials around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform — including AIB, Banorte, Barclays, BIAT, Bank of the Philippine Islands, BDO, BNP Paribas, Banque Saudi Fransi, BRD, Citibank, Discovery Bank, First National Bank, HDFC, Ila Bank, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Navy Federal Credit Union, OTP Group, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, Standard Bank, Saudi National Bank, Société Générale, and TPBank.Backbase is a private fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Atlanta (Americas HQ), Cardiff, Dubai, Hyderabad, Kraków, London, Mexico City, Singapore (Asia HQ), Sydney, and Toronto. Visit www.backbase.com for more.

Synpulse

Synpulse is a global professional services company and a valued partner of leading players in the financial services and related industries. We leverage the proximity to our clients and deep domain expertise to create sustainable value using technology as a business driver. Leveraging our strong network of over 100 ecosystem partners, we accompany our clients throughout their transformation journey – from strategy and development to implementation and management.



With our tech powerhouse, Synpulse8, we collaborate with our clients to co-create digital experiences with innovative technologies and proprietary methods. Synpulse is powered by the passion and commitment of its more than 1000 employees from 21 offices who come from over 30 countries.

