Technology driving positive outlook for Malaysian small businesses

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 March 2025 – Increased technology adoption is fuelling strong expansion among Malaysia’s small businesses, with 71 per cent reporting growth in 2024 – the highest in more than a decade – according to CPA Australia’s annual Asia Pacific Small Business Survey.
The growth momentum is expected to continue, with 82 per cent of Malaysian small businesses anticipating growth this year, marking the sector’s highest level of optimism since 2012.
Confidence in Malaysia’s economy is equally strong, with 81 per cent of small businesses expecting the economy to grow in 2025, well above the Asia-Pacific average of 67 per cent.
“Malaysia’s small business sector is powered by dynamic and young entrepreneurs who are quick to embrace digital technologies,” said Yip Kit Weng FCPA, President of CPA Australia Malaysia Division.
E-commerce, new digital payment options and social media are widely embraced, with 92 per cent of Malaysian small business using social media in 2024, including as a key communication and marketing tool. On Malaysian entrepreneurs being ranked highest in innovation, Yip said the result was not surprising given 64 per cent of small business owners are younger than 40.
“Their ability to adapt quickly and invest in digital solutions is driving Malaysia’s competitiveness in the region,” Yip said.
CPA Australia is one of the world’s largest professional accounting bodies, with more than 175,000 members in over 100 countries and regions, including more than 21,000 members in Southeast Asia. CPA Australia has been operating in Malaysia since 1956, establishing an office in 1994. We provide education, training, technical support and advocacy. CPA Australia provides thought leadership on local and global issues affecting the accounting profession and the public interest. We engage with governments, regulators and industries to advocate policies that stimulate sustainable economic growth and have positive business and public outcomes. Find out more at cpaaustralia.com.au