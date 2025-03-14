Kind+Jugend ASEAN 2025: The Premier Gateway to Southeast Asia’s Booming Maternity & Baby Market

Published: March 14, 2025

Meet Buyers. Expand Markets. Unlock Opportunities.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 March 2025 – Kind+Jugend ASEAN 2025, the region’s largest trade fair for maternity, baby, and kids’ products, is back from June 12-14, 2025, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok.

KJA25

As Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing market, valued at $30.41 billion in 2023 with a projected 8.87% CAGR through 2029 (TechSci Research, 2023), the region offers unmatched potential for brands, distributors, and retailers looking to expand. Thailand alone is forecasted to reach $35.78 million by 2025 (Statista Research, 2025), positioning it as a strategic entry point for international businesses.

For Exhibitors:
  • Unlock a High-Growth Market – Gain access to one of the world’s fastest-growing maternity and baby product sectors.
  • Connect with Key Buyers – Meet top distributors, retailers, and e-commerce platforms from Thailand and beyond.
  • Showcase Your Brand – Gain exposure to over 5,000 potential partners and buyers in a dynamic, high-visibility setting.
  • Generate Sales & Partnerships – Secure deals through business matchmaking and industry networking events.
  • Stay Ahead of Trends – Discover cutting-edge innovations and consumer trends shaping the industry.
For Buyers & Retailers:
  • Source Top Products & Brands – Discover over 300 leading brands from 20+ countries showcasing the latest in maternity, baby, and kids’ products.
  • Experience Live Demos & Product Testing – Explore stroller test tracks, baby food innovation hubs, and interactive product zones.
  • Exclusive Trade Deals & Networking – Build relationships with top international suppliers and manufacturers.
  • Access Industry Insights – Gain market intelligence and trends from leading experts.


Bigger & Better in 2025

With 10,000 sqm of exhibition space, 60% international exhibitors, and a 40% increase in participation, Kind+Jugend ASEAN 2025 is the go-to event for businesses looking to grow in Southeast Asia.

“This fair is not just an exhibition—it’s a business accelerator,” said Matthias Küpper, Managing Director & Vice President, Koelnmesse Asia-Pacific. “With demand surging, Kind+Jugend ASEAN 2025 is the ultimate platform for global brands to expand, connect, and thrive in this booming market.”


Join Us at Kind+Jugend ASEAN 2025

Event Date: June 12-14, 2025
Venue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand
Registration Deadline: [TBA]
For exhibitor inquiries:
at panajsorn@koelnmesse-thailand.com and kanokwan@koelnmesse-thailand.com

More details: https://kindundjugend.asia/


Hashtag: #Kind+JugendASEAN2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Koelnmesse & Kind+Jugend ASEAN

Koelnmesse is a global leader in organizing top-tier trade fairs, including Kind+Jugend ASEAN (Bangkok), Kind+Jugend (Germany), and Pueri Expo (Brazil), Latin America’s largest maternity and baby trade show.


MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.