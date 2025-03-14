Liverpool FC welcomes Visit Maldives to its global partnership portfolio





The partnership, which is inclusive of both the club’s men’s and women’s teams, will drive awareness of the Maldives as a world-class tourist destination, while demonstrating the breadth of activities, heritage and stunning locations the island country has to offer.





It unites two world-renowned brands with a shared commitment to offering extraordinary experiences, whether that’s for fans at Anfield or for those enjoying the sunny side of life in the Maldives, the world’s leading destination for the past five consecutive years.









To celebrate the launch of the partnership, fans will have the chance to win an incredible five-night trip to the Maldives, including flights and accommodation, through an exciting MyLFC competition. For details on how to enter, please visit here

And throughout the partnership, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive content, special promotions, and competitions with money-can’t-buy prizes.





Following a record-breaking year for the Maldives’ Tourism Industry in 2024, Visit Maldives set an ambitious target of $5 billion in tourism receipts for 2025. It will increase its awareness and visibility via Liverpool FC’s growing social media platforms, which have over 200million global followers, and registered almost 12billion views and 1.5billion fan engagements last season alone, the most of any Premier League club.





LFC is also the most-watched team globally in the Premier League, with a cumulative audience of 471 million last season, and has continued this trend for the current season.





Alongside raising awareness as a destination of choice Visit Maldives is dedicated to protecting its unique environment, with a strong emphasis on ocean conservation and sustainable tourism – critical issues for the low-lying island nation, which is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels and climate change.





Through this partnership, Liverpool FC will collaborate with Visit Maldives to support these initiatives, leveraging the club’s award-winning sustainability programme, The Red Way, to raise awareness and drive positive action.





Ben Latty Chief Commercial Officer at Liverpool FC, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Visit Maldives into the Liverpool FC family as our official tourist destination partner. Together we share a passion for creating unforgettable experiences that bring people together in meaningful ways.





“We also share a commitment for being the most sustainable we can be, whether that’s via our award-winning The Red Way programme or Visit Maldives raising concerns about preserving delicate underwater ecosystems. We look forward to supporting each other in these vitally important areas moving forward.”





Mr Ibrahim Shiuree, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Visit Maldives, added: “Partnering with a club as iconic as Liverpool FC, who share our core values to drive positive change towards a more sustainable future, is a proud moment for Visit Maldives. Together, we’ll be able to offer exclusive opportunities and experiences, bringing the magic of the Maldives to millions of passionate fans around the world. We’re particularly thrilled about the MyLFC competition and the chance to give one lucky fan the trip of a lifetime in the Sunny Side of Life.”





LIVERPOOL, UK – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 March 2025 – Liverpool FC has agreed a multi-year global partnership with Visit Maldives, making it the club’s official tourist destination partner.Hashtag: #LiverpoolFC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.