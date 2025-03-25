Beijing Tong Ren Tang Joins Hands with CMHK Education Platform – Edubile to Launch Inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care

“Inheriting Traditional Chinese Medicine, Inspiring a Smarter Future”

(Photo 1) With a prestigious royal medicine brand history of over 300 years, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited recently held a Plaque Cleansing (Complimenting) Ceremony at its Research and Development Production Plant and Cultural Museum at Tai Po Industrial Estate to celebrate the annual global “Tong Ren Tang Day.”

(Photo 2) Beijing Tong Ren Tang collaborates with China Mobile Hong Kong’s Education Platform “Edubile” to launch the inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” and activate the “Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course.” Mr. Chen Fei, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited (Left) and Mr. Chen Ning Jie, Assistant General Manager, Product Centre, China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (Right) hosted the launching ceremony that marks the integration of traditional Chinese medicine wisdom with innovative technologies. Inheriting Traditional Chinese Medicine, Inspiring a Smarter Future.

(Photo 3) Guests attending the launch ceremony of the inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” (from Left to Right) : Mr. Liu Gang, Factory Manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited; Mr. Chen Fei, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited; Mr. Chen Ning Jie, Assistant General Manager, Product Centre, China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited and Mr. Wong Wai Lung, Senior Product Manager (Education Product), China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 – Beijing Tong Ren Tang has a brand history spanning over 350 years. Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited (“Beijing Tong Ren Tang”) (3613.HK) in Hong Kong is committed to promoting the legacy of traditional Chinese medicine culture and supporting the industry’s long-term development. Recently, the company held a Plaque Cleansing (Complimenting) Ceremony at its Research and Development Production Plant at Tai Po Industrial Estate to celebrate the annual global “Tong Ren Tang Day,” reaffirming its commitment to uphold virtues, nurture culture, and sustain traditional craftsmanship. Today, Beijing Tong Ren Tang officially announced its series of activities for 2025, highlighting the inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care.”The “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” is organized by Beijing Tong Ren Tang and supported by China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (“CMHK”) through its education platform “Edubile”. The programme combines Tong Ren Tang’s over 350 years of traditional Chinese medicine wisdom with Edubile’s 5G+AIoT technologies, providing participating schools with a specially designed course named “Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course” that integrates STEAM education elements. The course aims to fuel Hong Kong students’ interest in traditional Chinese medicine culture and modern technology. It also seeks to enhance their awareness of career planning, nurture a new generation of student ambassadors promoting traditional Chinese medicine culture, and actively contribute to the development of community health.Today, Beijing Tong Ren Tang held a launch ceremony for the inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” at its Research and Development Production Plant at Tai Po Industrial Estate. Distinguished officiating guests included Mr. Chen Fei, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited; Mr. Liu Gang, Factory Manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited; Mr. Chen Ning Jie, Assistant General Manager, Product Centre, China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited, and Mr. Wong Wai Lung, Senior Product Manager (Education Product), China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited.Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Chen Fei, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited, said, “With a brand history of over 350 years, Beijing Tong Ren Tang is dedicated to passing on the essence and wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine to benefit society and the world. We are thrilled to be supported by China Mobile Hong Kong’s education platform Edubile. By integrating the knowledge of traditional Chinese medicine with smart and innovative technologies, we bring a wealth of diverse experiences to campus for teachers and students. Our goal is to deepen public understanding, preserve this rich cultural heritage, and promote healthier lifestyles.”Mr. Chen Ning Jie, Assistant General Manager, Product Centre at China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited, stated that CMHK was honored to collaborate with Beijing Tong Ren Tang through Edubile, jointly promoting the convergence of culture, education, and technology while proactively nurturing the next generation of talent. He mentioned that by leveraging CMHK Edubile’s proprietary 5G+AIoT technologies, they provided students with immersive and interactive learning experiences, which included cultivating and observing the growth cycles of Chinese medical herbs. Such an approach would inspire students’ research spirit and creative thinking. Mr. Chen expressed that China Mobile Hong Kong looked forward to working closely with Beijing Tong Ren Tang to create a new landscape in education.The inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” offers the “Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course,” covering four major areas: theoretical knowledge, practical experiments, expert interactive learning, and community engagement. The course provides in-depth knowledge of Chinese medical herb cultivation techniques, medicinal herb knowledge, and modern developments in Chinese medicine. It also includes practical components, such as making Chinese medicine herbal sachets, to enhance enjoyment and stimulate student participation.Through the “Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course” students will learn to cultivate various types of Chinese medicinal herbs, utilizing CMHK Edubile’s 5G+AIoT technologies to observe, record, and analyze plant growth data. Participants will also have the unique opportunity to visit Beijing Tong Ren Tang’s Research and Development Production Plant and Cultural Museum at Tai Po Industrial Estate, as well as CMHK 5G Lab, interacting and exchanging insights with traditional Chinese medicine experts and technology specialists. This experience enhances students’ understanding of the Chinese medicine industry and its technological applications. The comprehensive program fosters awareness of traditional Chinese medicine culture, inspires interest in its practices, and encourages creative thinking through practical experiences, achieving interdisciplinary educational innovation.The “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” is now open for enrolment for local primary and secondary school students. The "Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care" is now open for enrolment for local primary and secondary school students. Upon completion of the course and community activities, participants will be awarded the "Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course" Certificate and become "Hong Kong Student Ambassador for Chinese Medicine and Health Care". For more details and enrolment information, please contact the programme coordinator via email at btrtapplication@gmail.com on or before 30 March 2025.

About Tong Ren Tang Day

On the 18th day of the second lunar month in the year 1723 (during the reign of Emperor Yongzheng), the Imperial Medical Bureau official, Liu Shengfang, submitted the memorial to the throne. Emperor Yongzheng approved the supply of medicinal materials from the Tong Ren Tang pharmacy for use in the Imperial Palace. This marked the beginning of a unique 188-year tradition of providing medicinal supplies to the Qing dynasty palace. As a result, the 18th day of the second lunar month was designated as ‘Tong Ren Tang Day’.



About Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Tong Ren Tang was founded in 1669, and has a history of 356 years. The company has always adhered to its corporate motto of “No compromise on cost and labour despite the complexity of processing herbal medicine. No compromise on quality and standard despite the scarcity of medicine ingredients.” This commitment has led Beijing Tong Ren Tang to steady development, lasting through every generation, achieving excellence, and becoming a national treasure while expanding globally.



At the same time, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has taken on the mission of promoting traditional Chinese medicine culture, actively participating in domestic and international traditional Chinese medicine promotion activities, facilitating cultural exchanges around the world, and striving to expand the international influence of traditional Chinese medicine. To date, it has been operating over 160 retail branches in 26 countries and regions overseas, making it one of the most recognized traditional Chinese medicine brands internationally.

About Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited

In 2004, Tong Ren Tang expanded its operations overseas by establishing Beijing Tong Ren Tong Chinese Medicine Company Limited in Hong Kong. Ahering to the corporate belief of “Nurturing kindness and virture, Preserving tranquility and wellness”, and with the mission of “Healthy Life, Globally Choice”, the company is based in Hong Kong while strategically positioning itself worldwide. It carries the mission of promoting traditional Chinese medicine culture outside mainland China. By employing a model that integrates medical services with medicine and emphasizes cultural outreach, the company is driving forward the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine. (Beijing Tong Ren Tong Chinese Medicine Company Limited website: https://cm.tongrentang.com)

About New Product Research and Development

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited actively develops a variety of registered Traditional Chinese patent medicines and health products, embodying the philosophy of “Health Life, Globally Choice.” This year, the company has introduced a registered Chinese medicine specifically designed for the prevention and treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) – Lingzhi Jianghuang Fufang Huoxue Anshen Capsules, which includes Ganoderma and turmeric compound for invigorating qi and tranquilizing the mind.. This product features a unique formula containing ingredients such as Ganoderma, turmeric, magnolia berry, and , and kudzu root. It offers a range of benefits, including promoting blood circulation and energy flow, quenching thirst, replenishing energy, and calming the mind. With its “cleanse, regulate, and nourish” three-in-one functionality, the product can reduce visceral fat, harmonize the body, and ultimately repair and protect the liver. Last year, the company’s research and development team collaborated with one of the local well-known universities on the “Pharmacodynamic and mechanism study of Lingzhi-Jianghuang Formula (LJF) extract on NAFLD in mice” was funded by Hong Kong Research Grants Council under Research Matching Grant Scheme. It is a strongly supportive study for the product’s efficacy. Furthermore, the company has created awide range of high-quality health products to comprehensively care for public health.

About Edubile

In support of the Hong Kong SAR Government’s strategic direction in nurturing technological talent, China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) has launched its education platflorm “Edubile”. Drawing on its strengths in 5G and AI technologies, Edubile aims to drive digital transformation across campuses, fostering a new generation of innovation and technology leaders. Guided by its vision of “Bringing 5G+AI Technology into Campuses”, Edubile has developed speciialised educational content and e-learning platforms for educational purposes. By integrating advanced 5G networks with smart campus applications, the initiative significantly enhances school management efficiency and teaching quality, facilitating comprehensive improvements in both teaching methodologies and administrative processes.



Additionally, Edubile has introduced Hong Kong’s first-ever “5G+Green Technology” course, entitled “Smart Green Campus”. This pioneering programme combines 5G technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence to assist teachers and students in collaboratively designing campus-based Chinese medicinal gardens and environmentally friendly gardens. The curriculum not only deepens students’ appreciation of traditional Chinese medicine culture but also cultivates their environmental awareness and innovative thinking through practical technological applications, achieving interdisciplinary educational innovation.



Looking forward, China Mobile Hong Kong will continue to deepen the integration of 5G+AI technologies with innovation and technology education. Through organising diverse educational activities and developing advanced smart educational solutions, CMHK is committed to supporting the creation of a sustainable technology education ecosystem in Hong Kong, nurturing digitally competitive talent for the society of tomorrow.

About China Mobile Hong Kong Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (“CMHK”) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941), which is listed on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.



As the world’s leading mobile network brand with the largest customer base*, The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 5G, 4G LTE and 3GHSPA and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of 5G with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in Greater Bay Area.



*China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December 2023, China Mobile Limited had the largest number of mobile network subscribers in the world.