Eternity Waterproofing Forms Strategic Partnership with Mapei Far East

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 – Eternity Waterproofing, a leading waterproofing company in Singapore , has announced a strategic partnership with internationally renowned building material supplier, Mapei Far East to deliver waterproofing systems tailored to unique climate and domestic construction demands.Under this partnership, Mapei Far East will become the official supplier of waterproofing materials for Eternity. This collaboration aims to redefine waterproofing standards across sectors such as construction, real estate development, and infrastructure. Customers will benefit from an expanded range of reliable, durable, and efficient products and solutions.“We are thrilled to partner with Mapei, whose reputation for innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier waterproofing solutions,” said Leo Zi Ming, Director.Key Highlights of the PartnershipSet to officially commence in Q1 2025, the partnership will kick off with the following initiatives:Furthermore, collaborative initiatives will be introduced to advance eco-friendly waterproofing solutions and support sustainable construction practices. Innovative solutions, such as self-healing systems and quick-curing membranes, are also slated to be unveiled.Eternity collaborates with established materials suppliers like Mapei to support its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability in waterproofing solutions. Eternity plans to expand this partnership across Southeast Asia to further underline their shared vision of shaping the future of waterproofing.“This partnership marks a step forward for the waterproofing industry in Singapore and beyond. Together, we will drive innovation, enhance durability, and set new standards for sustainable construction,” said Leo Zi Ming, Director.Hashtag: #waterproofingcompany #waterproofingcontractor #waterproofingspecialist #mapeifareast #eternitywaterproofing

About Eternity

With over 20 years of industry experience, Eternity provides customised waterproofing services in Singapore. Their approach allows them to address unique conditions, such as Singapore’s tropical climate, and meet the specific demands of residential, commercial, or infrastructure projects.

About Mapei

In the Asia Pacific, MAPEI has made its presence felt since 1989 when Mapei Far East Pte Ltd was constituted in Singapore.



Production facilities began from 1995, serving both the domestic and export markets. We are a Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) member with products certified in the Adhesives, Resilient, Building, Wall Coatings, Floorings and Waterproofings lines.



Presently, Singapore is the regional base for the Management of MAPEI Group in the Asia-Pacific. There are Mapei companies in 11 countries with plants in Korea, China, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Indonesia and trading subsidiaries in Hong Kong, New Zealand and Philippines.



Mapei Far East is part of Mapei SpA, founded in 1937 and headquartered in Milan, Italy. To date, the Mapei group has 96 subsidiaries in 57 different countries with a turnover of more than 4.2 billion euros. With more than 93 plants across 5 continents and in more than 36 different countries, we strive to bring our expertise to every building site around the world.



