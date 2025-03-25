SUNRATE Launches Global Payments Solution to Revolutionise the Maritime Industry
“Driven by the need for modern financial tools, the shipping industry is rapidly embracing technology,” said Coco He, Head of Global Institutions. “Our maritime payments solution enables shipping companies to efficiently digitise their payments, including payroll and vendor disbursements, leading to significant cost reductions. Through the SUNRATE platform, seafarers also gain access to simple and convenient modern tools for sending, receiving, and spending money, both onboard and ashore.”
Salaries are directly deposited into seafarers’ SUNRATE commercial cards, accessible via the SUNRATE platform. This allows instant global access to funds, overseas transfers, card-to-card transactions, and online shopping, anywhere.
SUNRATE offers a comprehensive solution designed to address the complex payment challenges faced by maritime companies. By integrating ‘International Payments’ and ‘Global Collection’ capabilities, SUNRATE empowers shipping companies to make payments in over 130 currencies to 190+ countries and regions and collect payments globally in more than 30 currencies.
About SUNRATE
SUNRATE is a global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, SUNRATE has been recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.
With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/