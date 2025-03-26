Case Study Highlights INDIBA 448 kHz Radiofrequency’s Role in Visceral Fat Reduction and Prevention of Fat Accumulation

Patient 1 : A 36-year-old female underwent five 20-minute sessions, achieving a 45% reduction in visceral fat , with an additional 2 kg weight loss .

: A 36-year-old female underwent five 20-minute sessions, achieving a , with an additional . Patient 2 : A 42-year-old female completed eight sessions, resulting in a 38.3% reduction in visceral fat and a 2.9 kg weight loss .

: A 42-year-old female completed eight sessions, resulting in a and a . Patient 3: A 50-year-old male received thirteen sessions over 17 days, achieving a 21% reduction in visceral fat and a 3.3 kg weight loss.

Case Study Highlights INDIBA 448 kHz Radiofrequency’s Role in Visceral Fat Reduction and Prevention of Fat Accumulation

INDIBA’s technology has been shown to reduce fat storage by up to 61%— before it even has a chance to form. That means you can achieve a slimmer, more contoured body without the need for invasive procedures.

INDIBA’s technology targets the key gene responsible for fat storage, effectively ‘switching it off’ and preventing fat from forming in the first place.

Activation of the MEK1/2 pathway, which blocks a key process needed for fat cells to fully form, making it harder for the body to store fat.

Read the original study here

Biostimulation – Promotes cellular metabolism and fat breakdown while enhancing tissue regeneration. Vascularization – Improves blood flow, aiding in detoxification and nutrient delivery to support fat metabolism. Hyperactivation – Accelerates metabolic activity, facilitating the body’s natural fat-reduction processes and preventing new fat accumulation.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 March 2025 – A revolutionary case study and scientific research have revealed thatoffers a highly effective and non-invasive approach to reducingand preventing. These findings position INDIBA as a, inspiring beauty, wellness, and aesthetic professionals to rethink conventional fat-reduction strategies.Unlike traditional fat-reduction treatments such as liposuction, cryolipolysis, and laser lipolysis—which focus on eliminating existing fat—Instead of merely removing fat cells, INDIBA actively interferes with their formation at a cellular level, offering aVisceral fat, the type that accumulates around internal organs, is known to be a significant contributor to serious health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. While reducing visceral fat has traditionally been difficult without invasive intervention,In aconducted at, the effects of INDIBA 448 kHz radiofrequency were evaluated on three individuals with varying levels of visceral fat accumulation.These results were verified through CT scan and weight measurement, demonstratingfollowing treatment.In addition to these clinical outcomes,further supports INDIBA’s. The study, conducted by, and colleagues, demonstrated thatsignificantly—the cells responsible for fat storage.This mechanism confirms that INDIBA not only reduces existing fat but also, offering a comprehensive solution to fat management and body contouring.INDIBA’s radiofrequency technology delivers three key physiological actions that work synergistically to reduce fat and support tissue health:INDIBA not only delivers longer-lasting results but also eliminates the risks of surgical procedures, such as scarring, infection, and prolonged recovery times. With zero downtime, it offers a safe and effective solution for sustainable body contouring and visceral fat reduction.For, and, INDIBA 448 kHz represents athat aligns with the increasing demand for, andtreatments.The ability to, andmakes INDIBA a. It is suitable as aor as anto enhance the results of other body-contouring procedures.This research and case study reinforce INDIBA’s position as a. As the industry moves toward more holistic and preventative health and wellness solutions, INDIBA’s 448 kHz radiofrequency stands out for its, andFor more information about INDIBA 448 kHz technology and partnership opportunities, visit www.indibasia.com Hashtag: #INDIBA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About INDIBA

With over 40 years of expertise in radiofrequency technology, INDIBA is a global leader in non-invasive beauty, wellness, and clinical recovery solutions. Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, INDIBA continues to set industry standards through innovative technologies that empower healthcare professionals and improve lives worldwide. INDIBA Asia Headquarters is based in Singapore.

