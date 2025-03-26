Galaxy Macau™ and SCMP Learn Team Up to Inspire New Educational Pathways at Pioneering Parents’ Talk Held at GICC

Leading Education Experts Gather to Shape Conversations Around Global Education for the Next Generation

Galaxy Macau, in collaboration with South China Morning Post Learn (SCMP Learn), proudly hosted a landmark educational seminar—Parents’ Talk—on the afternoon of the 23rd at the GICC.

The seminar illuminated current admission trends for international students and key developments shaping prestigious schools in the UK and US through four panel discussions.

Galaxy Macau prioritizes education as a core mission, empowering parents through a series of events to overcome information barriers.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 March 2025 – Galaxy Macau™, in collaboration with, proudly hosted a landmark educational seminar—entitled “Galaxy Macau Presents Parents’ Talk:” on the afternoon of the 23rd at the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC). Attracting over 200 parents, students, and education professionals from Hong Kong and Macau, in partnership with SCMP Learn, this exclusive forum explored how parents can navigate the evolving global education landscape, from elite UK boarding schools to Ivy League university admissions.Through expert-led discussions, networking opportunities, and direct engagement with top educators and alumni, attendees were able to gain invaluable guidance on ensuring their child’s academic success in a rapidly changing world. Attendees engaged in 150 minutes of enriching discussions with leading global education specialists; equipping them with valuable insights into pathways leading to a world-class education for their children.The seminar illuminated current admission trends for international students and key developments shaping prestigious schools in the UK and US. Notable speakers included Mr. Gareth Collier, former principal of Cardiff Sixth Form College; Mr. Tony Darby, principal of Rugby School Japan; Ms. Becky Wikins, Director of Admissions and Marketing at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School; Ms. Ruth Benny, founder of Top Schools; and Mr. David Milner, Director of Marketing and International Relations at Sedbergh School. The panel also featured seasoned admissions consultants and distinguished Ivy League alumni.During four carefully curated panel discussions, experts delved into the unique attributes of British boarding schools, highlighting innovative curricula, pastoral care, cultural support, and pathways to further education. They emphasized that a boarding school education can nurture not only academic excellence, but also independence and holistic development. Parents were encouraged to make informed choices about schools and to foster trusting relationships with educators.Top consultants shared effective application strategies during the “Preparing for Top University Admissions from Boarding Schools” panel, discussing prevailing trends and recent developments in US higher education that influence admissions decisions. “In Conversation with Ivy League Alumni”, showcased distinguished alumni from Harvard, Yale, and other elite institutions shared their inspiring success stories. The seminar also explored educational transformations in the age of artificial intelligence, with speakers presenting innovative ideas that resonate with today’s dynamic global landscape. In addition, HSBC Life (International) providing an invaluable guiding sessions on critical financial planning for parents sending their children to schools and universities globally.The event also featured a series of engaging “Coffee Roundtables,” where parents had the opportunity to connect directly with experts on personalized concerns regarding their children’s development. One parent remarked on the value of these intimate discussions, which offered tailored advice for navigating the competitive admissions landscape.Underscoring Galaxy Macau’s support for education as a core mission, in partnership with the SCMP, this forum was designed to actively cultivate a global platform for educational exchange and resources. With the goal, together with SCMP Learn, to empower families to “plan ahead” and create a wealth of opportunities for their childrens’ futures. The event in partnership with SCMP is set to usher in additional thought-leadership opportunities.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



