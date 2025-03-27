Southa Unveils White Paper on Reducing Hong Kong Buildings’ Energy Costs and Carbon Footprint

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 March 2025 – Southa Hong Kong (Southa), a joint venture of Veolia Hong Kong & Macau, has released a white paper that offers practical strategies for optimizing building energy management and significantly reducing Hong Kong’s carbon footprint. With buildings responsible for 90% of the city’s electricity consumption and 60% of its carbon emissions, this timely resource provides building owners and managers with actionable solutions to reduce energy costs by up to 30% while enhancing tenant comfort and extending the lifespan of equipment.“This white paper represents a significant milestone in Hong Kong’s journey toward carbon neutrality,” said Julien Watel, Executive Director at Southa Hong Kong. “With air conditioning systems being the primary energy consumers in buildings, our solutions offer practical pathways for building owners to contribute meaningfully to Hong Kong’s Climate Action Plan 2050 while achieving substantial cost savings.”With air conditioning systems being the primary energy consumers in buildings, inefficient operations pose both environmental and financial risks. Possible consequences include rising utility costs, early equipment failures, and dissatisfied tenants. However, growing awareness among the public and officials, along with Hong Kong’s Climate Action Plan 2050, is leading to a shift toward more sustainable and efficient practices. This white paper offers a vital roadmap, strategy, and solutions for navigating this transition through a comprehensive approach to energy management.Leveraging the combined expertise of Southa and Veolia, the paper explores:-Expert Consulting: Tailored guidance to identify and implement the most effective energy-saving measures.-Advanced Management Systems: Utilizing cutting-edge technology (HUBGRADE) to monitor energy consumption in real-time while guaranteeing the availability of the equipment and tenant’s comfort.-Innovative Cooling Technologies: Implementing energy-efficient cooling solutions to minimize environmental impact and control utilities cost production-On-Site Optimization Techniques: Fine-tuning building systems for optimal performance and energy efficiency with a guarantee of energy savings. These strategies are designed to meet diverse client needs, budgets, and long-term sustainability goals while ensuring compliance with regulations like the Buildings Energy Efficiency Ordinance (BEEO).Download the white paper on Building Energy Management and unlock your building’s full potential.Hashtag: #Veolia #Southa #BuildingEnergyPerformance #BuildingManagement #CarbonFootprint #AirCondition #EnergySaving #CostSaving

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Southa Hong Kong

Southa, in a joint venture with Veolia, provides specialized building services focused on energy performance optimization. Leveraging Veolia’s global expertise in optimized resource management and Southa’s 40+ years of local E&M experience, Southa provides tailored, global building solutions including energy efficiency upgrades, decarbonization strategies, and digitized operations, maximizing equipment performance while maintaining tenant comfort. Southa’s expertise extends to Operations & Maintenance (O&M), custom energy management solutions, and Building Management System (BMS) design, effectively addressing the substantial energy demands of buildings. www.southa.com

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 218,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2023, the Veolia group provided 113 million inhabitants with drinking water and 103 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 63 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 45,351 million euros in 2023. www.veolia.com