Coastline Wealth Management Honored with the Business of the Year Award by Kestra Financial

LONG ISLAND, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2025 – Awarded "Business of the Year" at Kestra Financial's Ascend Conference in 2025, Coastline Wealth Management gives very optimistic projections for 2025. Contributing to this success was the growth of $1.2 billion in assets as well as the integration of 8 advisory teams throughout the year. Part of this integration includes industry figures David Schnall and Tim Longo joining the Coastline team. Also, joining the firm in 2024 was Industry veteran Kevin McPhee with $115 million in assets. Mr. McPhee, Mr. Schnall and Mr. Longo all aim to strengthen Coastline's commitment to providing tailored wealth solutions to clients and continued growth.In addition, joining the Coastline advisory team are industry professionals Scott Gomsak and Scott Raab who have brought in $250 million in collective client assets. With a track record of over 50 years of experience, both Mr Gomsak and Mr. Raab's contributions have made a considerable impact in securing the award to Coastline. With their presence in Maryland and Pennsylvania, their addition to the team will broaden Coastline's stance across the tri-state area and strengthen the relationships in the respective communities.Another factor that assisted in this positive growth included the partial acquisition of Myles Wealth Management and Stensland Financial Group. Marked as Coastline's 7and 8th acquisition for 2024, Coastline's CEO Garrett Taylor cites that this strategic move has added $300 million in assets to the company, bringing the total to $3.5 billion. In addition to assets, the leadership teams of both Myles and Stensland will be working with the Coastline team to ensure the integration of skills and resources, ensuring that clients receive the same service quality and tailored financial strategies.

About Coastline Wealth Management



Coastline Wealth Management, founded in 2012, is a Long Island, NY-based independent wealth management platform with ~$3.5 billion of assets under management/advisement. Coastline services over 5,000 client accounts primarily across the East Coast of the United States. The Company, whose core focus is servicing its client base, has grown by a series of acquisitions as it continues to build its industry-leading, technology-enabled platform. Coastline continues to be a leading consolidator in the wealth management industry and is actively pursuing additional wealth advisor acquisitions (~$50MM to $500MM in assets) as part of its core growth story. By focusing on maximizing the value of advisory practices, Coastline empowers advisors to create sustainable, long-term strategies for transitioning their businesses, ensuring both financial stability and continuity for their clients. Its expertise in navigating the complexities of succession planning enables advisors to secure their legacy while optimizing growth potential, ultimately fostering a seamless transition that benefits all stakeholders involved