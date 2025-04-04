Li Ka Shing Foundation and Temasek Trust Jointly Commit S$12 Million to Acquire Systems and Advance Clinical Trial for Innovative Histotripsy Cancer Therapy in Singapore

Li Ka Shing Foundation (LKSF) and Temasek Trust (TT) are purchasing and donating two Histotripsy Systems to the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) and the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS) in Singapore to perform clinical trials to study novel ultrasound therapy for liver, kidney and pancreatic cancers.

The funding from LKSF and TT will be disbursed through a Donor-Advised Fund managed by TT Foundation Advisors (TTFA), which catalyses additional capital from other donors to support cancer research.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 04 April 2025 – The Li Ka Shing Foundation (LKSF) and Temasek Trust (TT) haveto Singapore.The National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) and the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS) will each receive one Histotripsy System – the first of such to be available in Southeast Asia. The funding from LKSF and TT will also, advancing regional cancer research and innovation., said, "We at TTFA are delighted to have the Li Ka Shing Foundation and Temasek Trust come together to catalyse this important initiative, to study this innovative non-invasive ultrasound-based cancer therapy in Southeast Asia. We are privileged to work alongside NCCS and NCIS to support clinical research and trials to use this novel modality that targets important cancers. Over time, we aim to attract additional philanthropic capital from other donors to sustainably support the next phase of cancer research."Liver, kidney, and pancreatic cancers are on the rise across Asia, with Southeast Asia experiencing the fastest-growing incidence and mortality rates. Factors such as aging populations, changing lifestyles, and environmental exposure contribute to the regional cancer burden. In Singapore, liver cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death for men, with liver and pancreatic cancers among the top 10 causes of cancer mortality. These cancers often do not show symptoms until the later stages, making early detection and effective treatment difficult.Developed by US medical company, HistoSonics, the HistoSonics Histotripsy System generates microbubbles that rapidly expand and collapse, producing shock waves that break down tumours at the cellular level. This approach does not require surgery, and can non-invasively destroy tumours, including those that cannot be surgically removed.Unlike surgery, radiotherapy, or traditional ablation, histotripsy requires no incisions or radiation, offering a painless, scarless, and bloodless treatment.The application for the clinical trial using the HistoSonics Histotripsy System is being prepared., will work alongside a team of oncologists, interventional radiologists and researchers from both NCCS and NCIS.said, "We are excited to have the opportunity to embark on clinical trials for liver, kidney and pancreatic cancers which are prevalent in Southeast Asia. We plan to initiate trials for liver cancers first. While surgery and local ablative therapies are the main treatment modalities for liver cancers today, not all patients are suited to undergo these invasive treatments due to various factors such as patient fitness, tumour location or underlying liver disease. For these patients, innovations such as histotripsy offer an alternative option with potential advantages as it is non-invasive. We are extremely grateful to the Li Ka Shing Foundation and Temasek Trust for their generosity and strong support towards advancing cancer research by enabling us to study this novel technology.", said: "We are currently preparing for the clinical trial of histotripsy as a potential treatment approach for patients with liver and other complex cancers. I have just returned from an international meeting where I was shown the promising results from early clinical trials. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding evidence-based options through rigorous research, with the goal of improving patient outcomes over time. We are grateful to the Li Ka Shing Foundation and Temasek Trust for their support, and look forward to working with our partners to build the necessary foundation for careful clinical studies."The clinical trial is slated to commence later this year, with a targeted enrolment of 40 patients who meet the trial criteria and are reviewed by a multi-disciplinary team.To drive long-term impact in the region, the funding from LKSF and TT will be disbursed through a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) managed by TTFA, the philanthropy advisory services arm of TT. Through the DAF, TTFA aims to attract additional capital from other donors over time to sustainably support the next phase of cancer research.

About Li Ka Shing Foundation

Li Ka Shing Foundation believes in philanthropy with societal impact. Since 1980, we have been helping to reform education and further medical research. To date, Mr Li Ka-shing has invested over HK$30 billion in projects covering education, medical services, charity and anti-poverty programmes, with about 80% of the projects in Mainland China and Hong Kong.





About Temasek Trust

Temasek Trust was established by Temasek Holdings and is a steward of philanthropic assets. It aims to catalyse positive impact by protecting the planet, uplifting communities, connecting people, and advancing capabilities. By forging new pathways for philanthropy and impact investing with like-minded partners, Temasek Trust seeks to promote catalytic philanthropy as a force for good. For more information, visit www.temasektrust.org.sg. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.



About TT Foundation Advisors (TTFA)



TT Foundation Advisors is an independent professional philanthropy services advisory arm of Temasek Trust. It provides specialised philanthropy advisory and management services to philanthropic foundations, family offices, business corporations, philanthropists, and charities. It taps on Temasek Trust’s insights, capabilities, and resources, as well as the expertise and evidence-based interventions across the wider philanthropic ecosystem, to deliver strategic and impactful solutions for its clients.

About National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS)

The National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) is a leading national and regional tertiary cancer centre with specialists who are experts in treating cancer. In addition to offering holistic and multidisciplinary oncology care, our clinicians and scientists collaborate with local and international partners to conduct robust, cutting-edge clinical and translational research. To achieve its vision of being a global leading cancer centre, NCCS offers world-class care and shares its depth of experience and expertise by training local and overseas medical professionals.



To meet growing healthcare needs, the new NCCS building opened in 2023 with increased capacity and expanded facilities dedicated to cancer care, rehabilitation, research and education. To give patients the best treatment outcomes, advanced and innovative treatment such as proton therapy is offered at the new Goh Cheng Liang Proton Therapy Centre at NCCS. For more information, please visit http://www.nccs.com.sg/





About National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS)

The National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS) is an academic, national specialist centre for cancer under the National University Health System (NUHS), and is the only public cancer centre in Singapore that treats both paediatric and adult cancers in one facility.



As one of two national cancer centres in Singapore, NCIS (pronounced as “n-sis”) offers a broad spectrum of cancer care and management from screening, diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and survivorship, as well as palliative and long-term care. NCIS’ strength lies in the multidisciplinary approach taken by our clinician scientists and clinician-investigators to develop a comprehensive and personalised plan for each cancer patient.



NCIS provides the full suite of specialised oncology and haematology services at the NUH Medical Centre at Kent Ridge, Singapore, including those by the NCIS Chemotherapy Centre, NCIS Radiotherapy Centre and NCIS Cellular Therapy Centre.



NCIS also offers cancer services at other hospitals in Singapore:

* NCIS Cancer & Blood Clinic @ Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

* NCIS Radiotherapy Centre @ Tan Tock Seng Hospital

* NCIS Radiotherapy Clinic @ Khoo Teck Puat Hospital



To bring cancer care even closer to our patients, our NCIS on the Go programme delivers a range of cancer services at clinics within the community for their convenience. For more information, please visit www.ncis.com.sg.





About HistoSonics

HistoSonics is a privately held medical device company developing non-invasive platforms and proprietary sonic beam therapy utilizing the science of histotripsy, a novel mechanism of action that uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquify unwanted tissue and tumours. The company is currently focused on commercialising their HistoSonics Histotripsy System in the US and select global markets for liver treatment while expanding histotripsy applications into other organs like kidney, pancreas, prostate, brain, and others. HistoSonics has offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.



For more information on the HistoSonics Histotripsy System, please visit: www.histosonics.com/. For patient related information, please visit: www.myhistotripsy.com/.



