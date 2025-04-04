Malaysians Shop Smarter for Raya 2025, Prioritising Budget & Trust

98% shop early, leveraging deals for maximum savings, majority keep spending under RM500

MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 04 April 2025 –Shopee Malaysia'sreveals that Malaysian consumers are shopping earlier than ever, with. This trend highlights a growing preference for early planning, allowing buyers to take advantage of year-end sales and promotions to maximise savings. The remaining 2% make last-minute purchases, typically for gifts, fresh festive essentials, or unexpected essentials right before the celebrations begin.The study, conducted with 1,500 Shopee users, highlights a strong budget-conscious mindset, with. Among them, half set a budget between RM300 and RM500. These higher-spending shoppers tend to prioritise bulk purchases for family gatherings, festive gifting, and home upgrades, suggesting that spending habits are influenced by family size, hosting responsibilities, and cultural traditions.When asked '. This suggests that consumers increasingly prioritise risk-free transactions and platform reliability when making purchases. The remaining 25% of consumers emphasise product variety, convenience, and community-driven insights, often relying on seller ratings, peer recommendations, and Shopee's affiliate marketing programs to guide their purchasing decisions."Malaysians are shopping smarter for Raya, planning earlier and maximising value through promotions, cashback, and flexible payment options. This shift underscores growing trust in Shopee's secure and rewarding shopping experience, where consumers prioritise not just affordability, but also convenience, buyer protection, and product authenticity. As Raya 2025 approaches, we remain committed to helping shoppers save more, shop confidently, and enjoy a seamless festive shopping journey," saidThe study also highlights a strong buyer preference for interactive, real-time content when discovering Shopee's Raya deals, with a majority relying on affiliate recommendations. Notably,. This trend highlights how buyers value authenticity, social proof, and real-time engagement over static posts, making live commerce a preferred way to explore and secure the best deals during peak shopping seasons like Raya.The findings further reveal that, reinforcing the cultural significance of dressing up and self-care during the festive period. This category includes traditional attire, modest wear, footwear, accessories, makeup, and skincare essentials. Beyond fashion, 20% of shoppers prioritise household items, festive food, and gift hampers, reflecting preparations for hosting family and friends as well as cultural gifting traditions. The remaining 10% focus on travel essentials, gadgets, and automotive products, indicating that a segment of shoppers are gearing up for theirjourneys or family holidays.As Malaysians adopt earlier, more strategic, and value-driven shopping habits, secure and seamless e-commerce experiences have become increasingly essential. Reliable sellers, flexible payment options, and platform-wide savings play a key role in helping consumers make informed purchases while maximising value. As digital retail continues to evolve, platforms like Shopee are shaping a more convenient and trusted shopping environment, ensuring Malaysians can prepare for Raya 2025 with confidence.Survey Methodology:

