FHA-Food & Beverage 2025 Welcomes 65,000 Visitors to Celebrate Asia’s Premier International F&B Tradeshow

Offering up to 100% Shopping Rebate along with “Recycle & Reward” Program to Promote Green Living

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 August 2020 – Since its launch in mid-June, Hang Lung Properties‘ SPEND TOGETHER

campaign has generated close to HK$35 million in sales across our malls

including Fashion Walk, Grand Plaza, Gala Place, Hollywood Plaza, Peak Galleria,

Amoy Plaza, and Kornhill Plaza. Following this spectacular success, Hang Lung now

introduces the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER campaign from August 17, 2020 to October

31, 2020, with e-coupons totaled almost HK$10 million for customers to redeem

and use at their preferred merchants, as well as MONDAY CHEERS Rewards with up

to 100% shopping rebate! In addition, Hang Lung is launching the “Recycle &

Reward” program to continue its effort in environmental sustainability. Customers

who bring their own eco bags or food containers for self-pickup orders will be

rewarded e-Gift Certificates. Let’s continue to go green even in the face of

the pandemic!

Ms. Bella

Chhoa, Director — Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties remarks, “We

are extremely excited about the results of the SPEND TOGETHER campaign — a 95%

redemption rate has been reached with close to HK$35 million in sales being

generated. Building on this success, we now launch the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER

campaign!” Please download high resolution photos here: https://bit.ly/HL_SPENDTOGETHER_AUG2020





UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER Campaign — MONDAY CHEERS

Rewards — Up to 100% Shopping Rebate

Hang Lung

has been actively rolling out a variety of promotional initiatives to stimulate

spending and alleviate the operating pressure of our tenants since early this

year, with the SPEND TOGETHER campaign being one of the most successful

initiatives. Ms. Bella Chhoa, Director —

Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties remarks, “The SPEND

TOGETHER campaign brings merchants from Hang Lung’s seven prime shopping malls together

and attract customers with e-coupons that can be used in conjunction with other

rewards at their preferred merchants across the malls. We are extremely excited

about the results — a 95% redemption rate has been reached with close to HK$35

million in sales being generated. Building on this success, we now launch the UPGRADED

SPEND TOGETHER campaign, with a shopping rebate of up to 100% and vouchers that

are worth almost HK$10 million to give away. Customers will enjoy exciting

spending rewards while tenants will benefit from more business opportunities —

surely it’ll be a win-win situation for all.”

During the

launch period of the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER campaign, customers who register

at Hang Lung e-Privilege and spend upon a designated amount will be eligible to

redeem merchant e-coupons that are worth up to HK$3,000 and enjoy a shopping rebate

of up to 50%! Moreover, on four designated Mondays: August 17, August 24,

August 31 and September 7, 2020, the first ten customers who spend a designated

amount will be eligible to redeem e-coupons that are worth up to HK$6,000 and

enjoy MONDAY CHEERS Rewards with up to 100% shopping rebate! Upon each

purchase, customers can use up to ten e-coupons and enjoy a discount of up to

HK$1,000!

A vast

array of merchants participate in the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER campaign,

including but not limited to: fashion boutiques agnès b, COS, Vivienne

Westwood, Y-3; sportswear labels adidas performance, adidas

originals, Puma; fashion accessory brands APM Monaco, Thomas Sabo; perfume and

beauty labels Goutal Paris, per FACE Aesthetic; home décor and lifestyle brands Francfranc, NOME; and restaurants King Ludwig Beerhall,

Paradise Dynasty, PizzaExpress Lab, Starbucks and Vivienne Westwood Café — all to

name but a few. It is definitely a

prime time to go on a shopping spree!

Details of the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER Campaign:

Fashion

Walk (Causeway Bay)

Spending Amount^ MONDAY CHEERS Reward* Spending Reward HK$6,000 or above HK$6,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 6 merchants) HK$3,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 6

merchants) HK$2,000 or above HK$2,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 4

merchants) HK$200 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from 1 merchant)

Grand Plaza, Gala Place, Hollywood Plaza (Mongkok)

Spending Amount^ MONDAY CHEERS Reward* Spending Reward HK$6,000 or above HK$6,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 6 merchants) HK$3,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 6

merchants) HK$800 or above HK$800 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 2 merchants) HK$100 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from 1 merchant)

Peak Galleria (Victoria

Peak), Amoy Plaza (Kowloon Bay), Kornhill Plaza (Quarry Bay)

Spending Amount^ MONDAY CHEERS Reward* Spending Reward HK$2,000 or above HK$2,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 4 merchants) HK$1,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 2

merchants) HK$500 or above HK$500 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 2 merchants) HK$100 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from 1 merchant)

^A maximum of three machine-printed receipts will be accepted for each

redemption. Daily quotas apply, available while stocks last.

*MONDAY CHEERS Reward will be offered to the first 10 customers who

reach the designated spending on these dates only: August 17, August 24, August

31, and September 7. Quotas apply; first-come, first served and available while

stocks last.

Redemption method:

Upon

designated spending, customers must sign up for Hang Lung e-Privilege

must visit the designated redemption location in-person and present the QR code

on Hang Lung e-Privilege as well as the payment receipt(s) in order to redeem

e-coupons

For a detailed list of participating merchants,

please refer to in-mall marketing collaterals or visit Hang

Lung e-Privilege.

“Recycle &

Reward” Program — Bring Your Own Eco Bag or Food Container to Earn e-Gift Certificates



The pandemic has made ordering takeout an

indispensable part of life. In addition to the “Takeaway & Delivery Service”

campaign in July that gave away HK$30 e-coupons, beginning from August 24,

2020, Hang Lung launches the “Recycle & Reward” program to continue its

effort in environmental sustainability. Upon a spending of HK$80 on a self-pickup

order at any participating F&B outlets, customers will receive a HK$25

Starbucks e-Gift Certificate when they bring their own eco bags or food

containers. This campaign is set to encourage a green living for all!

Details of the Recycle & Reward Program:

A

customer places a self-pickup order of at least HK$80 at a participating F&B

outlet (after discounts including e-coupons from “Takeaway & Delivery

Service” campaign and promotion offered by the merchant) and brings their own eco

bag or food container.

A customer places a self-pickup order of at least HK$80 at a participating F&B outlet (after discounts including e-coupons from "Takeaway & Delivery Service" campaign and promotion offered by the merchant) and brings their own eco bag or food container.

up for Hang Lung e-Privilege, visit the redemption location in-person, and

present the QR code on Hang Lung e-Privilege as well as relevant e-payment

receipt in order to earn one Starbucks e-Gift Certificate.

Daily quotas apply, available while stocks last.

quotas apply, available while stocks last.

quotas apply, available while stocks last. For a list of

participating merchants, please refer to in-mall

marketing collaterals and stay tuned to Facebook

page of Hang Lung Malls.

About Fashion Walk

In a unique fusion of indoor and outdoor elements

at the heart of Causeway Bay, embracing three vibrant streets — Paterson,

Kingston and Food Street — Fashion Walk is a distinctive shopping destination,

offering the latest trends in fashion, gastronomy, and lifestyle in a

magnificent setting. Fashion Walk has its finger firmly on the pulse of fashion

trends, allowing connoisseurs of style to discover popular international brands

and rising stars. More and more cutting-edge designers and labels are opening their

flagship and concept stores here, including the first CHANEL Beauty Studio,

medical beauty solution SkinCeuticals and SkinCeuticals by per FACE, legendary

French perfume label Goutal Paris’s first flagship store in Asia, the first

overseas store of Japanese fashion retailer STUDIOUS, the first pet-friendly

beauty and event venue Private i Concept Store, the first Vivienne Westwood Café-boutique,

and trendy label select shops including D-Mop, HER, I.T, JUICE, Mastermind

World, and SHINE, to name but a few. Fashion Walk is also home to a diverse

array of culinary delights. Highlights include America’s lobster-themed chain

Red Lobster, Asia’s best female chef’s burger joint Little Bao Diner flagship

store, the only patisserie with a savory menu Lady M from New York, and many

more. Fashion Walk is obviously the home of Fashion Intelligence, and the

coming together of ideas and insights.

Please visit:

Website : www.fashionwalk.com.hk Facebook : www.facebook.com/HK.FashionWalk WeChat :

hongkongfashionwalk Instagram : instagram.com/hkfashionwalk Youtube : www.youtube.com/user/hkfashionwalk

About Grand Plaza





Enviably located right next

to the MTR Mongkok Station on Nathan Road where commerce and transport

converge, Grand Plaza houses two office towers and a commercial podium. It is

home to a stellar line-up of international watch and jewelry brands, concept

stores as well as fashion, lifestyle and sports labels. The dedicated Dining

Floor features over 20 gourmet dining venues where international cuisine is

served in stylish surroundings. The Grand Plaza Office Tower One showcases the

region’s most prominent healthcare centers. It has further been subtly zoned

into Beauty and Travel floors, providing visitors a one-stop leisure and

lifestyle experience.

Please visit:

Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/GrandPlazaHK

Instagram : http://instagram.com/grandplazahk

WeChat : grandplazahk

About

Gala Place





Located at the junction of Dundas Street and Nathan Road with affluent

footfall, Gala Place houses the Starbucks thematic store, spanning over 4,500

square feet, as well as the triple-story H&M full-concept flagship store,

the largest H&M store in Kowloon, and has become a hotspot for the trendy

and fashionable. It also houses a potpourri of diversified services and

products including chic fashion, outdoor gear, skincare & cosmetics,

lifestyle products, audio and digital gadgets, as well as beauty, tele-com

centers and a home design house. Gala Place is also equipped with a car park

which offers close to 500 car parking spaces, providing a convenient, one-stop

shopping experience for customers.

About Kornhill Plaza





Conveniently

located at East of Hong Kong Island and atop MTR Taikoo Station, Kornhill Plaza

houses a quality lifestyle shopping arcade anchored by AEON STYLE, serviced

apartments with superior management and services, an office tower and the

Kornhill Learnscape, offering leisure-learning facilities for youngsters. From

exquisite gourmet food and relaxing cafes to cinemas and bookstores, Kornhill

Plaza caters to the desires of every family looking for a kaleidoscopic

lifestyle and sheer enjoyment.

Please

visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KornhillPlaza/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kornhillplaza

About Amoy Plaza





Pamper

yourself in an unexpected world of delight and extravagance at Amoy Plaza, an

entirely unique mall experience. Located at the Kowloon East transportation

hub, Amoy Plaza is highly accessible, with parking spaces available for your

added convenience. The elegant three-story mall may seem large in scale but it

is fully integrated so as to provide an ideal one-stop shopping, dining and entertainment hub

with nearly 300 shops. Adding to the charm, open pedestrian areas offer a

pleasant outdoors ambience.

Please

visit:

About Peak

Galleria





Peak Galleria, an iconic

trademark in Hong Kong, is reopening after the completion of a more than

two-year-and-a-half redesign and modernization program. The fresh new look is

encapsulated by the gleaming new, gem-like, curved exterior of the main entrance.

The all-glass modernist façade serves as a conduit for natural light into the

interior of the mall, where a richly curated merchant portfolio with

personalized experiences and festive celebrations awaits visitors. Highlights

include the world’s first Monopoly-themed experiential pavilion, Monopoly

Dreams; Candylicious, the internationally-acclaimed sweet shop from Singapore

and Japanese gourmet experience, 37 Steakhouse and Bar, among the over 60 new

signature retail and dining brands that join Peak Galleria to create a truly

invigorating branded shopping and dining experience.

Please

visit:

Facebook : www.facebook.com/HKPeakGalleria Instagram : instagram.com/HKPeakGalleria WeChat :

hkpeakgalleria

About Hang Lung e-Privilege





The

Hang Lung e-Privilege https://epromo.hanglung.com provides a variety of offers

such as limited time surprise offers and year-round shopping privileges for

shoppers across our malls in Hong Kong (include Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria,

Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Kornhill Plaza and Amoy Plaza).

Customers can instantly redeem the offers on their mobile phones by following

the Facebook or WeChat pages of our malls, without the hassle of downloading a

separate mobile app.