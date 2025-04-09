X Pay and STOREBERRY form a Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Local E-Commerce Payments and Drive Sustainable Growth
This alliance positions both companies at the forefront of digital retail innovation, combining X Pay’s rare and market-leading “Price Divider Function”—a breakthrough that empowers consumers to split high-value purchases into manageable payments—with STOREBERRY’s comprehensive online-merge-offline (OMO) ecosystem. “Our collaboration with X Pay takes our omnichannel capabilities to new heights, creating a seamlessly integrated online-offline retail approach. This partnership helps merchants manage sales more easily and elevate the customer experience. X Pay’s flexible payment solutions enhance our platform’s growth potential, enabling more SMEs to expand their online businesses effortlessly and improve the convenience and efficiency of existing payment processes. Together, we’re setting a bold new benchmark for Hong Kong’s retail industry,” said Cyrus So, Founder of STOREBERRY.
Key Announcements:
- Pioneering “Online Price Divider” Innovation:
X Pay and STOREBERRY distinguish themselves by offering a market-rare “Online Price Divider” allowing consumers to split high-value purchases into manageable payments. This innovative solution enables consumers to manage high-ticket purchases easily and helps merchants unlock larger basket sizes through strategic marketing in their online stores. X Pay collaborates with STOREBERRY to address the evolving needs of Hong Kong’s maturing e-commerce market, setting a new industry standard.
- Local “Buy Now, Pay Later” Market Leadership:
With its proven track record, X Pay has emerged as the premier local “Buy Now, Pay Later” solution. Its seamless, flexible payment options drive high-value transactions, significantly benefiting merchants and consumers and reinforcing its competitive edge in digital payment.
- Rising Demand for Flexible Payments:
With a rising demand for flexible installments, X Pay will launch innovative installment plans starting in mid-2025, featuring 6-month, 9-month, and 12-month payment options. This move not only brings more flexible payment options to premium online shopping but also paves the way for sustainable revenue growth in the future.
Hashtag: #XPay
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About X Pay
X Pay, a top “Buy Now, Pay Later” payment platform in Hong Kong, is part of Zero Fintech Group Limited (Stock Code: 0093.HK) and operates under X Wallet App, offering a complete mobile payment solution for your business.
About STOREBERRY
STOREBERRY is a fast-growing omnichannel commerce retail platform designed to help businesses of all sizes create, manage, and scale their online stores effortlessly. By delivering a fully integrated Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) retail solution, STOREBERRY enables retailers to connect their online and offline operations seamlessly. The platform combines a robust cloud-based Point-of-Sale (POS) system, centralized inventory management, and an advanced customer relationship management (CRM) tool into one unified ecosystem. With STOREBERRY’s comprehensive suite of tools, merchants can:
- No coding required — retailers can quickly upload product images with drag-and-drop to set up their online stores. Branded mobile app available as an add-on.
- Leverage social commerce tools to engage customers and boost sales, including Facebook live streaming with automated comment-to-order functionality.
- Deliver a seamless omnichannel experience by integrating inventory, membership, sales, and CRM data across physical and digital channels.
- Streamline operations with real-time inventory synchronization and multi-location tracking.
- Enhance customer loyalty through an integrated CRM and loyalty program that supports personalized engagement and reward strategies.
- Flexible plans designed for retailers of all industries — no GMV commission, no hidden charges, and reliable technical support via WhatsApp or phone.