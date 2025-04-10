How Do People Keep Up With Hygiene on an RV Trip?

Keeping yourself clean while on the road might sound tricky, but it doesn’t have to be! Keep up with hygiene on an RV trip by planning ahead and making smart choices. Whether you’re adventuring in the mountains or cruising along the coast, it’s easy to stay fresh with the right tools and habits. Read on to learn how you can ensure your RV lifestyle stays as clean as it is fun.

Make the Most of Your RV Bathroom

Your RV bathroom can be a lifesaver, but you’ll want to use it wisely. Save time and effort by keeping extra supplies like soap, shampoo, and toilet paper stocked at all times. Speaking of toilet paper, using the right RV toilet paper will be crucial—and having a bidet can make staying clean much easier. A handheld bidet attachment is compact, helps you use less water and toilet paper, and gives you that extra level of cleanliness while on the go.

Get Creative With Shower Options

RV showers can be small, but they’re functional. Use quick-dry towels and travel-sized toiletries to maximize space. When in a campground, take advantage of their shower facilities; they usually offer more elbow room and hot water. If you’re boondocking in the middle of nowhere, an outdoor solar shower is a game changer. This portable option works well for washing off after a long, sweaty hike.

Stay Fresh Between Showers

Sometimes showers aren’t an option, especially on longer travel days. Pack items like baby wipes, body powders, and dry shampoos to freshen up quickly. These are lightweight and easy to store in tight RV spaces. Clean clothes are just as important as personal cleanliness. Having a laundry plan, whether that involves stopping at laundromats or using on-site washers, will help you feel fresh.

Mind Your Drinking Habits

Hydration is essential while traveling, but be strategic about what you drink. Drinking caffeine has its benefits, but when it comes to RV life, skipping that extra coffee might save you a few unexpected bathroom stops on the road. Instead, keep your water intake high to keep your body feeling its best.

Wrapping It All Up

At the end of the day, staying clean on the road is all about preparation and flexibility. By being strategic and a little creative, you can easily keep up with hygiene on an RV trip without feeling overwhelmed. From managing your bathroom supplies to perfecting your shower routine, you’re set to enjoy the adventure without sacrificing cleanliness.

