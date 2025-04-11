VinFast announces partnership with six distributors to open over 60 new showrooms in the Philippines

VinFast announced partnerships with six local distributors to establish new showrooms across the Philippines.

All eight strategic partners are experienced players in the Philippine automotive distribution sector.

PASAY, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2025 – At the 2025 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), VinFast announced partnerships with six local distributors to establish new showrooms across the Philippines. This move marks a significant step in VinFast’s global dealership expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to bringing smart, sustainable mobility solutions closer to consumers in Southeast Asia.VinFast’s new partners in the Philippines include Autoflare, Xentro Motors, Kar Asia, Semicon Motors, EV Tech, and Toncars.Under the agreement, Autoflare will launch 20 VinFast showrooms in 2025, with five set to open in Q2, ten in Q3, and five in Q4. Xentro Motors will develop at least 32 showrooms across its mall network and open three VinFast 3S (Sales – Service – Spare parts) dealerships within the year. EV Tech will open two showrooms, while Kar Asia, Semicon Motors, and Toncars will each launch one location.All six VinFast’s strategic partners are experienced players in the Philippine automotive distribution sector. These collaborations will enable VinFast to rapidly expand its presence in key regions including Metro Manila, Quezon City, and other major cities, laying a solid foundation for the company’s long-term growth in the market.VinFast’s new showrooms will follow the company’s global standards with modern designs, incorporating dedicated areas for product displays, customer experiences, sales consultations, and after-sales service. Each location will also be equipped with convenient EV charging infrastructure, ensuring flexible and efficient access to electric vehicles for customers.This expansion of VinFast’s dealership network is part of its broader strategy to develop a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem “For a Green Future” in key Southeast Asian markets, including the Philippines and Indonesia.In addition to offering high-quality electric vehicles with attractive incentives—such as free charging during the initial phase—VinFast is also investing in service center development and collaborating with the strategic partner V-GREEN to expand the country’s charging infrastructure.Over the past year, VinFast has made significant strides in the Philippine market by launching a diverse product lineup and swiftly building a network of local partners to support infrastructure development. These efforts highlight the company’s well-defined approach and long-term commitment to becoming a global EV brand—with the Philippines and the broader region playing an important role in that vision.Hashtag: #VinFast

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.



