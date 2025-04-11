Wisdom of Happiness to be shown at the 78th Cannes Film Festival

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIET NAM – Media OutReach – 26 October 2020 – Masan

High-Tech Materials Corporation (“MHT” or the “Company”) signed definitive agreements to establish a strategic

alliance in the tungsten industry with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (“MMC”)

with the objective of developing a leading, high-tech tungsten materials

platform.

Modern

plant line of Masan High-Tech Materials in Vietnam

As

part of the strategic alliance, MMC will buy 109,915,542 newly issued ordinary

shares via a private placement for a total cash consideration equivalent to

US$90 million.

MHT’s chemical processing plant at Nui Phao

polymetallic mineral mine





On

completion of the transaction, MMC will own 10 per cent of the share capital of

the Company and become the second largest shareholder.

After

the transaction is completed, the parties will discuss developing a separate

business unit to strengthen and unlock the synergies between their respective

mid-stream tungsten platforms.

The

ability to offer cutting edge solutions to customers and the strategic

flexibility of being integrated across the value chain is a critical factor in

delivering sustainable growth, and will continue to be a critical factor in the

tungsten space.

MHT

prides itself on delivering constantly improving and innovative product

offerings. MHT is one of the only tungsten platforms that benefits from

consistent supply of primary (concentrates) and secondary raw (recycled)

materials that are then further processed into the finest quality oxides,

powders, carbides, and chemicals. The success of MHT is underpinned by a

combination world-class research and development with dedicated applications

engineers who have a track record of delivering fine-tuned specifications to

meet end customers’ evolving demands.

Post the H.C Starck (HCS) acquisition, a leading

global mid-stream tungsten business, in June this year, MMC’s participation as a strategic partner is

a validation of management’s transformation

into a vertically integrated high-tech tungsten platform. MMC will add

significant value as a strategic partner, and through the partnership the

parties will be positioned to develop cutting-edge solutions for end customers

that will accelerate growth, including:

1.

Establishing

opportunities for joint collaboration and investment in revolutionary research

and development of key technologies to enhance the parties’ respective

high-tech tungsten portfolio;

2.

Enhancing the

ability of both MMC and MHT to provide industry-leading quality and performance

in their

high-tech tungsten products going

forward; and

3.

Strengthening the

sales network in the Asia Pacific, which will broaden the consumption of MHT’s

fine powders in the region.

Craig

Bradshaw, Chief Executive Officer of MHT, said: “I am extremely proud that we are starting to realise our strategic

vision. Forging a strategic alliance with MMC will certainly accelerate our

vision to become an end-to-end global high-tech industrial materials platform. Our

customers will benefit the most as this partnership will strengthen our

capabilities to supply quality and innovative products and solutions.





“The alliance also positions MHT and

HCS to build a mid-stream tungsten Asian franchise, which is the missing piece

of our strategic puzzle. I am extremely excited and looking forward to

developing a long-term, win-win partnership with MMC.“

Makoto

Shibata, Director and Chief Financial Officer of MMC, said: “We have set the tungsten business including

the cemented carbide tool business to be one of the major pillars of our growth

strategy. I am excited

about the new collaboration which our investment in MHT will create and it will

have a significant impact on our future.“

Credit

Suisse acted as the exclusive financial advisor to MHT.

The

closing of the strategic investment is subject inter alia to certain regulatory approvals (including governmental

approvals in Vietnam) and MHT shareholders’ approval.

CONTACTS

Investors/Analysts

Tanveer Gill

T: +84 28 6256 3862

E: tanveer@msn.masangroup.com





Media

Ngan Vo

T: +84 989 363 769

E: nganvtk@msn.masangroup.com

ABOUT MASAN HIGH-TECH MATERIALS CORPORATION

Masan High-Tech Materials (MHT) is a subsidiary of

Masan Group. The company, a leading supplier of critical minerals including

tungsten, fluorspar and bismuth, is currently operating a world-class

polymetallic mineral resource and chemical processing plant in northern

Vietnam. Masan High-Tech Materials is also a leading international supplier of

refractory technology metals to growth industrial sectors such as electronics,

chemicals, automotive, medical technology, aviation and aerospace, energy and

environmental technology from its own production locations in

Europe, America and Asia. Masan High-Tech Materials’ vision is to show the

world that a Vietnamese company can lead the transformation of the global

tungsten market.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Materials Group is an “integrated

materials manufacturer.” Mitsubishi Materials Group meets customers’ needs

by providing such basic materials as copper and cement. Mitsubishi Materials

Group also manufactures and sells mechanical parts, electronic materials and

components used in automobiles, home appliances etc., as well as the tools used

to make them. Mitsubishi Materials Group is also involved in recycling and the

energy business.

Mitsubishi Materials Group, under the corporate

philosophy of “For People, Society and the Earth,” pursues the vision

of “We will become the leading business group committed to creating a

sustainable world through materials innovation, with the use of our unique and

distinctive technologies, for People, Society and the Earth.” Going

forward, Mitsubishi Materials Group will continue to build a richer society by

making unique materials that meet customers’ needs and providing processing

solutions best suited to each customer.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking

statements regarding Masan High-Tech Materials’ expectations, intentions or

strategies that may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking

statements, including Masan High-Tech Materials’ expectations, involve known

and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond

Masan High-Tech Materials’ control, which may cause High-Tech Materials’ actual

results with respect to operations, financial condition, performance, or

achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the

forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements

as predictions, future events or promises of future performance.