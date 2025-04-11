Wisdom of Happiness to be shown at the 78th Cannes Film Festival

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIET NAM – Media OutReach – 26 October 2020 – Masan
High-Tech Materials Corporation (“MHT” or the “Company”) signed definitive agreements to establish a strategic
alliance in the tungsten industry with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (“MMC”)
with the objective of developing a leading, high-tech tungsten materials
platform.
Modern
plant line of Masan High-Tech Materials in Vietnam
As
part of the strategic alliance, MMC will buy 109,915,542 newly issued ordinary
shares via a private placement for a total cash consideration equivalent to
US$90 million.
MHT’s chemical processing plant at Nui Phao
polymetallic mineral mine
On
completion of the transaction, MMC will own 10 per cent of the share capital of
the Company and become the second largest shareholder.
After
the transaction is completed, the parties will discuss developing a separate
business unit to strengthen and unlock the synergies between their respective
mid-stream tungsten platforms.
The
ability to offer cutting edge solutions to customers and the strategic
flexibility of being integrated across the value chain is a critical factor in
delivering sustainable growth, and will continue to be a critical factor in the
tungsten space.
MHT
prides itself on delivering constantly improving and innovative product
offerings. MHT is one of the only tungsten platforms that benefits from
consistent supply of primary (concentrates) and secondary raw (recycled)
materials that are then further processed into the finest quality oxides,
powders, carbides, and chemicals. The success of MHT is underpinned by a
combination world-class research and development with dedicated applications
engineers who have a track record of delivering fine-tuned specifications to
meet end customers’ evolving demands.
Post the H.C Starck (HCS) acquisition, a leading
global mid-stream tungsten business, in June this year, MMC’s participation as a strategic partner is
a validation of management’s transformation
into a vertically integrated high-tech tungsten platform. MMC will add
significant value as a strategic partner, and through the partnership the
parties will be positioned to develop cutting-edge solutions for end customers
that will accelerate growth, including:
1.
Establishing
opportunities for joint collaboration and investment in revolutionary research
and development of key technologies to enhance the parties’ respective
high-tech tungsten portfolio;
2.
Enhancing the
ability of both MMC and MHT to provide industry-leading quality and performance
in their
high-tech tungsten products going
forward; and
3.
Strengthening the
sales network in the Asia Pacific, which will broaden the consumption of MHT’s
fine powders in the region.
Craig
Bradshaw, Chief Executive Officer of MHT, said: “I am extremely proud that we are starting to realise our strategic
vision. Forging a strategic alliance with MMC will certainly accelerate our
vision to become an end-to-end global high-tech industrial materials platform. Our
customers will benefit the most as this partnership will strengthen our
capabilities to supply quality and innovative products and solutions.
“The alliance also positions MHT and
HCS to build a mid-stream tungsten Asian franchise, which is the missing piece
of our strategic puzzle. I am extremely excited and looking forward to
developing a long-term, win-win partnership with MMC.“
Makoto
Shibata, Director and Chief Financial Officer of MMC, said: “We have set the tungsten business including
the cemented carbide tool business to be one of the major pillars of our growth
strategy. I am excited
about the new collaboration which our investment in MHT will create and it will
have a significant impact on our future.“
Credit
Suisse acted as the exclusive financial advisor to MHT.
The
closing of the strategic investment is subject inter alia to certain regulatory approvals (including governmental
approvals in Vietnam) and MHT shareholders’ approval.
ABOUT MASAN HIGH-TECH MATERIALS CORPORATION
Masan High-Tech Materials (MHT) is a subsidiary of
Masan Group. The company, a leading supplier of critical minerals including
tungsten, fluorspar and bismuth, is currently operating a world-class
polymetallic mineral resource and chemical processing plant in northern
Vietnam. Masan High-Tech Materials is also a leading international supplier of
refractory technology metals to growth industrial sectors such as electronics,
chemicals, automotive, medical technology, aviation and aerospace, energy and
environmental technology from its own production locations in
Europe, America and Asia. Masan High-Tech Materials’ vision is to show the
world that a Vietnamese company can lead the transformation of the global
tungsten market.
ABOUT MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Mitsubishi Materials Group is an “integrated
materials manufacturer.” Mitsubishi Materials Group meets customers’ needs
by providing such basic materials as copper and cement. Mitsubishi Materials
Group also manufactures and sells mechanical parts, electronic materials and
components used in automobiles, home appliances etc., as well as the tools used
to make them. Mitsubishi Materials Group is also involved in recycling and the
energy business.
Mitsubishi Materials Group, under the corporate
philosophy of “For People, Society and the Earth,” pursues the vision
of “We will become the leading business group committed to creating a
sustainable world through materials innovation, with the use of our unique and
distinctive technologies, for People, Society and the Earth.” Going
forward, Mitsubishi Materials Group will continue to build a richer society by
making unique materials that meet customers’ needs and providing processing
solutions best suited to each customer.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking
statements regarding Masan High-Tech Materials’ expectations, intentions or
strategies that may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking
statements, including Masan High-Tech Materials’ expectations, involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond
Masan High-Tech Materials’ control, which may cause High-Tech Materials’ actual
results with respect to operations, financial condition, performance, or
achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements
as predictions, future events or promises of future performance.