PTC Joins Hands with KPK Forest Department to “Adopt a Forest” and Boost Green Pakistan Drive

Nowshera, Pakistan – In a landmark move to promote environmental sustainability, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) and the Forest Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the “Adopt a Forest” program. The signing ceremony took place at the office of the Divisional Forest Officer in Nowshera.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Tariq Khadim, Divisional Forest Officer, and Mr. Sami Zaman, Company Secretary and Head of External Affairs at PTC. The signing was witnessed by Imad ud Din Muhammad, Syed Ali Abbas, Jamal Toru, and Aamir Lodhi, who attended the event on behalf of PTC.

Under this partnership, the Forest Department will allocate 200 acres of land to PTC for afforestation. The company will utilize the land to plant and nurture native species, contributing to biodiversity and long-term conservation.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Sami Zaman emphasized PTC’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, stating that the company has already distributed over 160 million plants and developed 38 hectares of conservation sites across the country.

Mr. Tariq Khadim lauded PTC’s proactive environmental initiatives and expressed strong support for the “Adopt a Forest” project, highlighting its potential to enhance green cover and mitigate climate change.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward sustainable forestry and environmental protection in Pakistan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION