Zanda Financial And ZONG Sign Strategic MoU To Drive AI Innovation And Inclusive Financial Services In Pakistan

LAHORE: Zanda Financial Services (Private) Limited, a pioneering force in Pakistan’s digital finance sector, and CMPak Limited, operating under the brand name Zong and recognized for its leadership in AI and data technology, have entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on artificial intelligence, inclusive finance, and cloud-based data technology. The agreement signifies a shared commitment to accelerating innovation and broadening financial inclusion through the integration of next-generation digital infrastructure and intelligent financial tools.



Under this MOU, Zanda Financial will leverage Zong’s Huawei-powered public cloud infrastructure to build and scale intelligent financial applications. The agreement entails the provisioning of robust computing resources and enterprise-grade cloud services, enabling Zanda to enhance operational agility and deliver AI-driven solutions to consumers and businesses. These solutions will include smart risk assessment, automated customer support, and predictive financial analytics—all tailored to improve efficiency, accessibility, and customer experience.



This collaboration also focuses on addressing financial exclusion in underserved regions. By combining Zong’s technical infrastructure and nationwide coverage with Zanda’s fintech expertise, the partnership aims to extend affordable and secure digital banking services to small businesses and low-income populations, further narrowing the digital divide. The alliance will also see both parties integrate their data capabilities to develop advanced fraud detection systems and real-time analytics platforms, strengthening the security and integrity of financial transactions.



A spokesperson of Zanda Financial, expressed his optimism about the partnership, stating, “This partnership is a defining step in our journey to make finance smarter and more inclusive. With Zong’s cloud and AI capabilities, we aim to deliver transformative digital banking services that empower individuals and businesses across Pakistan.”



Talking about this partnership, the spokesperson of Zong, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Zanda Financial. Our Huawei-powered cloud ecosystem, coupled with Zanda’s fintech innovation, will pave the way for next-gen digital banking experiences—reliable, secure, and accessible to all.”



The agreement outlines a minimum service term of 12 months with flexible usage models, including both fixed and pay-as-you-go options. As part of the long-term vision, Zanda and Zong also plan to explore future collaboration in blockchain technologies, open banking frameworks, and regulatory technology (RegTech), ensuring compliance, efficiency, and innovation in their service offerings.



This strategic partnership between Zanda Financial and Zong is set to reshape Pakistan’s financial technology landscape, reaffirming both companies’ shared vision to drive inclusive economic growth and deliver smarter, safer, and more connected financial experiences for all.