CM Punjab Inaugurates ‘Nawaz Sharif IT City’ to Transform Lahore into a Tech Hub

LAHORE: In a significant move toward digital transformation, the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has inaugurated the foundation stone of the ‘Nawaz Sharif IT City’ on Bedian Road. The project, spanning over 800 acres, is envisioned as a tax-free zone designed to attract global tech giants and foster a local ecosystem for startups and freelancers.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM stated that the IT City would provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, high-speed fiber optic connectivity, and dedicated co-working spaces. The government has already signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several international firms interested in setting up data centers and software development houses in Lahore.

The project is expected to create over 100,000 jobs for the youth of Punjab within the next three years. “We want Lahore to be the Silicon Valley of South Asia,” the CM remarked. Furthermore, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will manage a dedicated incubation center within the city to mentor graduating students. Critics have raised concerns about the environmental impact of such a large-scale construction, but officials assured that 30% of the land is reserved for green belts and parks, making it a “sustainable smart city.”