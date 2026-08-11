Independence Day teaser released as country counts down to Jashn-e-Azadi

LAHORE: A teaser marking the 79th Independence Day has been released, built around the theme of renewing allegiance to the homeland.

The film calls on citizens to take up the green and white flag and join the celebrations of Jashn-e-Azadi — the night of 13 August — with full spirit.

Its central appeal is to unity: viewers are invited to stand together as one voice and raise the slogan “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad” into the air.

A special Jashn-e-Azadi programme will be staged at Yadgar-e-Fateh as part of the main Independence Day events, designed as a full-scale expression of national feeling and love for the country.

The teaser’s release caps a build-up that has been visible on the ground for days, with flag stalls crowding city markets and historic buildings across Lahore already lit for the occasion.

Broadcasters and digital platforms are expected to carry Independence Day programming through 13 and 14 August, with the national celebration reaching its peak on the night of 13 August.