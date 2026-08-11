A R Rahman’s Son Injured in Car Accident

MUMBAI: The son of celebrated Indian composer A R Rahman has been injured in a car accident, according to reports carried on Tuesday.

Rahman is among the most decorated figures in Indian music, an Oscar and Grammy winner whose work spans Indian cinema and international film scoring, and who commands a very large following in Pakistan as well as across South Asia.

Details of the crash — including its location, the extent of the injuries and the condition of any others involved — were still emerging at the time of publication, and no detailed statement had been issued by the family.