iText Software is a Digital Signing Partner of Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GOVTECH)’s National Digital Identity (NDI) Program

GHENT,

BELGIUM – Media OutReach – 2 December 2020 – From 5 November 2020,

SingPass users can use the new “Sign with SingPass” feature to electronically

sign contracts, agreements and other legal documentation. This new feature will

be progressively rolled out by the Government Technology Agency’s wholly owned

subsidiary, Assurity Trusted Solutions Pte Ltd (ATS), in collaboration with leading PDF

technology provider iText

Software and 7 more partners: DocuSign, Netrust, Adobe, OneSpan, Dedoco,

Tessaract.io and Kofax.

iText’s award-winning

products are used by millions of users, both open source and commercial. The

diverse customer base includes many of the Fortune 500 companies – ranging from

technology, financial, travel to healthcare companies, as well as small

companies and government agencies.

Besides digitally signed PDFs, iText enables

an even wider range of crucial document creation, manipulation and processing needs;

such as text redaction with pdfSweep, multilanguage

extraction and rendering with pdfCalligraph,

recognizing text from scanned documents with pdfOCR, data

extraction with pdf2Data, PDF

creation from HTML with pdfHTML, generating

images from PDFs with pdfRender, flattening

dynamic forms with pdfXFA, or

easy creation of PDFs based on templates using the low-code tool iText DITO.

As more businesses offer “Sign with SingPass”, users can look

forward to using digital signatures to complete transactions without the need

to be physically present to sign PDF documents.

Today’s SingPass has evolved to provide seamless and convenient

access to over 1,000 digital services offered by some 250 government agencies

and private organisations. There are now over 2.1 million users of the SingPass

Mobile app since its launch.

As Benedict Lee (李家福), Regional Manager, Asia Pacific for iText

says: “iText Software is a proud partner of GovTech’s national digital identity

(NDI) initiative. Working together with GovTech, iText has developed an SDK and

code examples to demonstrate the integration of an organisation’s document

workflow with the NDI Digital Signing Service to allow digital signing of PDF

documents in high volumes. By using the open source and dual licensed iText 7 library

(available for Java and .NET) to create and process ISO-compliant, PDF

documents, customers can interface with the SingPass Mobile app and utilise

secure, digitally signed PDFs in a modern, digitalised document workflow, a

necessity in automated document management. Ultimately, businesses can benefit

from growing their business with the NDI SingPass digital signing integration.”

About iText Software

Headquartered in Belgium, iText also has an office in Asia (Singapore) and in

the USA (Boston).

www.itextpdf.com