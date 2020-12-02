POND’S Presents Skin Advisor Live on Shopee to Address Consumers’ Skincare Woes

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 2 December 2020 – It’s no secret that the pandemic situation has brought many changes to our lives. Continued working from home, constant exposure to the blue light from our computer screens and perpetual mask-wearing have all taken their toll on our precious faces leaving them drier, acne-prone and more susceptible to early wrinkles. To provides solutions to consumers to maintain their skin health, POND’S has teamed up with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, to integrate its Skin Advisor Live (SAL) chatbot on the platform so consumers can easily identify and find solutions to some of their most pressing skincare concerns.

Research by the POND’S Institute shows that common skincare issues in Indonesia such as dullness, dark spots, wrinkles, acne and oily skin were exacerbated by the pandemic due to prolonged mask wearing and continued all-day exposure to our screens. Leveraging data and insights from a global network of skincare experts and researchers, the POND’S Institute predicts that many of these skincare issues will persist into 2021, as those behaviours will continue to be mainstays of our everyday lives.

“Our goal is to provide consumers with the most up-to-date and pioneering skincare solutions,” said Rohit Bhasin, Global Brand Vice President, POND’S. “Our research from the POND’S Institute helps inform our innovation so we are continually updating our diverse range of products to cater to a variety of skincare needs whatever their environments. POND’S SAL helps consumers on their skincare journey by identifying their own skincare concerns and points them to products which may be able to help — all from the comfort of their sofa. And with this first-of-its-kind integration onto Shopee, this journey just got even easier and more enjoyable, helping consumers from feeling overwhelmed by the choice of skincare products online.”

AI skincare advisors such as POND’S SAL chatbot can help to identify the skin issues particular to each person. The cutting-edge AI chatbot will identify key skin concerns based on an individual’s selfie or uploaded photo and recommend skincare products to tackle skin concerns. For example, if a user has a high acne score, the Acne Clear facial foam will be recommended as it fights 99 per cent of germs. Users with a high wrinkle score will be recommended the Age Miracle Day Cream, which has Vitamin B3 to offer strong protection against blue light and Retinol-C to help skin regeneration.

Over 98 per cent of consumers that have interacted with SAL enjoyed and appreciated the advice given. Now with the integration onto Shopee from 2nd December, it’s even easier to check your skin condition via the SAL diagnostic tool and make quick click-throughs to purchase the products that are recommended to heal and improve your skin condition.

“We’re excited to be the first e-commerce platform to partner with a globally-recognised beauty brand like POND’s, to offer consumers across Southeast Asia easy access to personalised skincare solutions. Our insights show that Shopee users spend time on our app interacting with brands through features such as livestream and chat. SAL will be a bonus feature for them to engage deeper with the brand and learn more about their skin, while enjoying great product deals from POND’s,” said Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director, Shopee.

The POND’S ‘Smarter Skincare Just For You’ Brand Day on Shopee will run from 2nd December to 3rd December, featuring educational content and exclusive promotions. For more information on trying out POND’S SAL at Shopee, please visit here.

About Unilever Indonesia

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has been operating since 1933 and is the leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods Company in Indonesia. Unilever Indonesia is divided into 2 operating segments, namely Home & Personal Care (“HPC”) and Foods & Refreshment (“F&R”). Unilever Indonesia became publicly listed in 1982 and its shares are recorded and traded on the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

Unilever is strongly committed to move forward together with Indonesia. Throughout the period ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s net sales reached IDR 32.4 trillion where HPC and F&R net sales are IDR 22.7 trillion and IDR 9.7 trillion, respectively. Net profit of the Company reached IDR 5.4 trillion.

Unilever has nine factories, which are located in Cikarang and Rungkut. All factories have obtained Halal certification from the Indonesian Council of Ulama.

Globally, in 2010 Unilever launched the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, a strategy to double the size of the business, whilst reducing our environmental impact and increasing our positive social impact. USLP has three main goals:

1. Improving health and well-being of 1 billion people in 2020

2. Halve the environmental footprint of its business operations in 2030

3. Enhancing livelihoods of millions of people in 2020

For further information about USLP achievements please visit: https://www.unilever.co.id/sustainableliving/ and for other information about Unilever Indonesia and brand, please visit www.unilever.co.id and our social media, Twitter and Instagram @UnileverIDN, Facebook Unilever ID and Youtube Unilever Indonesia.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. It was launched in 7 markets in 2015 to connect consumers, sellers, and businesses in the region.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. It offers a wide product assortment, supported by integrated payments and logistics, as well as popular entertainment features tailored for each market. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Shopee, Sea’s other core businesses include its digital entertainment arm, Garena, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.