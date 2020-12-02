Singapore Fintech Festival and the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology to feature world’s first 24-hour hybrid digital and physical event
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 December
2020 – The Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) and the Singapore
Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SWITCH), the world’s first week-long
round-the-clock, hybrid digital and physical event, will run from 7 to 11
December 2020. Organised by Monetary Authority of Singapore and Enterprise Singapore, the event will
feature a unique hybrid format that combines a 24-hour online event platform
with global satellite events around the world.
SFF
x SWITCH 2020 will feature a digital city that will allow participants access to
over 650 speakers from the global innovation and tech community, 150 content
partners, 200 sessions to engage participants and more than 900 exhibitors on
the Digital Singapore platform. Participants can access live content broadcasts
running round-the-clock and on-demand sessions. Established speakers participating
at SWITCH include:
- Dr
Chi Youngcho, President and CIO, Hyundai Motor Group
- Timothy
Draper, Founding Partner, Draper Associates
- Henry
Ma, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, WeBank
- Professor
H.S. Philip Wong, Willard R. and Inez Kerr Bell Professor in the School of
Engineering, Stanford University
- Albert,
Co-Founder, Traveloka
- Ye
Gang, Group Chief Operating Officer, Sea Ltd
The
SWITCH Global Channel, curated by SWITCH’s global innovation partners allows
participants access to market knowledge, opportunities, insights and tips on
business culture from over 42 cities in 31 countries across Africa, Asia
(China, India and Southeast Asia), Europe, Middle East, North America and
Northeast Asia & Oceania.
Another highlight of SWITCH is Asia’s most exciting
global startup competition, SLINGSHOT, happening from 7 to 9 December. The Top
100 global startups stand a chance to win over S$7.5 million worth of prizes,
including resources such as office space, cloud credits and mentorship to help
global startups take root in Singapore.
Key
panels during SWITCH include:
SWITCH
Connect Channel
Co-Innovation in Smart Cities — Accelerated Through a
Resource Integrator
Hosted by CapitaLand
Unique
opportunity to learn how global companies – DHL, Kone and Schneider Electric – continue
to innovate and co-innovate with partners to stay at the top of their game, and
the role that the recently launched Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab can play.
Deep Tech Summit: Deep Tech for a Post-COVID-19 World
Hosted by SGInnovate
With
humanity facing pressing challenges in health, climate change, we want to
explore the promise of deep tech to help our future economy and society be more
resilient, liveable and sustainable, particularly as we begin to rebuild in the
post-COVID-19 era.
The Rising Asian Founders
There’s
a fascination around entrepreneurs. Often characterised by an appetite for
risk, overcoming odds and being the leaders of change in their generation. They
are a diverse group of individuals who share the drive to risk it all while
making the impossible possible. Tune in to hear the rising founders of
Southeast Asia share their story on how they got to where they are today.
Why We Need ‘Open Innovation’ to Tackle the Biggest Global
Challenges
Hosted by UNDP
In
tackling our biggest challenges — from COVID-19 to climate change — we need to
use the best of human talent, wherever it may be found. Open innovation is
about collaboration and community: building talent, solutions, and partnership.
Join us to hear more about how it’s working in practice, and how you can get
involved.
SWITCH
Global Channel
Market Access: Southeast Asia – The Diversity of Corporate
Innovation in Southeast Asia
Central Group, VNG Corporation, Dexa Group
The
unprecedented challenges arising from the pandemic presents opportunities for
Southeast Asia’s corporates to reimagine their operating models. Join us as we discover
the diversity of corporate innovation in Southeast Asia.
Corporate Innovation in China
Ericsson ONE, Boehringer Ingelheim
In
today’s everchanging digital world, innovation is crucial. Find out from Patrik
Sandin, Director of Ventures & Growth, Ericsson ONE and Hong Wa Poon from
Boehringer Ingelheim, BIX China, about how the economic landscape has evolved,
and the opportunities
available in the corporate innovation space.
Germany Singapore Business Forum (GSBF) Connect X Switch
2020
The
panel will shed light on how open innovation helps create growth opportunities
and targeted solutions to address rapidly-evolving market demands. Participants
can benefit
from the practical insights of our guest speakers from Germany and Singapore on
what to expect and how to get started on their own open innovation journeys.
Edges of Southeast Asia
Deloitte,
US-ASEAN Business Council, Economic Development Board (Singapore)
There’s
much more to Southeast Asia than what the headlines and numbers tell you.
Hidden in plain sight are Edges — people, places, and platforms that are pushing
against the boundaries and transforming Southeast Asia from the inside. Join
leaders and experts from Deloitte, the US-ASEAN Business Council, the Singapore
EDB and more, as we take an unflinching, refreshing look at Southeast Asia from
its Edges, and
discuss what they mean for the future of the region and the world.
Navigating the New Funding Landscape in India and Southeast
Asia
256 Network
Catch
the leaders of leading venture firms like Qualcomm Ventures, KB investment and
B Capital as they share insights on the funding landscape in India and
Southeast Asia.
For
more information, please visit www.switchsg.org. You can register for SWITCH
2020 at www.bit.ly/32P2EQg.
-END-
About Enterprise Singapore
Enterprise Singapore is the Singapore government agency championing enterprise development. It also supports the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups.
The agency attracts global commodities traders to establish their global
or Asian home base in Singapore. Today, Singapore is a leading global trading
hub with a complete ecosystem for the energy, agri-commodities and metals &
minerals trading clusters. Singapore is also home to many global enterprises,
startups and investors that operate in its robust pro-enterprise environment.
Enterprise Singapore builds trust in Singapore’s products and services
through quality and standards. Renowned for their dedication to quality and
innovation, Singapore companies make ideal business partners.
With Enterprise Singapore’s global network in over 35 locations spanning
many developed and emerging markets, it connects businesses with relevant
Singapore companies for their business expansion.
Visit www.enterprisesg.gov.sg for more information.
About SWITCH
The Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology (SWITCH) is the
leading tech festival for the Global-Asia innovation ecosystem. It is a
one-stop platform where innovation meets enterprise, with access to global
startups, investors, corporates, innovation community and ecosystem players. It
focuses on these key industries — Health & Biomedical Sciences, Smart
Cities & Urban Solutions, and Trade & Connectivity.
SWITCH is a week-long event featuring Exhibitions, Conferences,
Workshops, Lab Crawls, and partner activities such as startups pitching
competition, SLINGSHOT 2020, and open innovation platform, TechInnovation.
Together with the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), SFF x SWITCH convened over
60,000 participants from 140 countries, hosted 569 speakers and 1,000
exhibitors in 2019.
SWITCH is supported by the National Research Foundation Singapore
(NRF).
Find out more at http://www.switchsg.org/.