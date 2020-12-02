Singapore Fintech Festival and the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology to feature world’s first 24-hour hybrid digital and physical event

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 December

2020 – The Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) and the Singapore

Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SWITCH), the world’s first week-long

round-the-clock, hybrid digital and physical event, will run from 7 to 11

December 2020. Organised by Monetary Authority of Singapore and Enterprise Singapore, the event will

feature a unique hybrid format that combines a 24-hour online event platform

with global satellite events around the world.

SFF

x SWITCH 2020 will feature a digital city that will allow participants access to

over 650 speakers from the global innovation and tech community, 150 content

partners, 200 sessions to engage participants and more than 900 exhibitors on

the Digital Singapore platform. Participants can access live content broadcasts

running round-the-clock and on-demand sessions. Established speakers participating

at SWITCH include:

Dr

Chi Youngcho, President and CIO, Hyundai Motor Group

Draper, Founding Partner, Draper Associates

Ma, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, WeBank

H.S. Philip Wong, Willard R. and Inez Kerr Bell Professor in the School of

Engineering, Stanford University

Co-Founder, Traveloka

Gang, Group Chief Operating Officer, Sea Ltd

The

SWITCH Global Channel, curated by SWITCH’s global innovation partners allows

participants access to market knowledge, opportunities, insights and tips on

business culture from over 42 cities in 31 countries across Africa, Asia

(China, India and Southeast Asia), Europe, Middle East, North America and

Northeast Asia & Oceania.

Another highlight of SWITCH is Asia’s most exciting

global startup competition, SLINGSHOT, happening from 7 to 9 December. The Top

100 global startups stand a chance to win over S$7.5 million worth of prizes,

including resources such as office space, cloud credits and mentorship to help

global startups take root in Singapore.

Key

panels during SWITCH include:

SWITCH

Connect Channel

Co-Innovation in Smart Cities — Accelerated Through a

Resource Integrator

Hosted by CapitaLand

Unique

opportunity to learn how global companies – DHL, Kone and Schneider Electric – continue

to innovate and co-innovate with partners to stay at the top of their game, and

the role that the recently launched Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab can play.

Deep Tech Summit: Deep Tech for a Post-COVID-19 World

Hosted by SGInnovate

With

humanity facing pressing challenges in health, climate change, we want to

explore the promise of deep tech to help our future economy and society be more

resilient, liveable and sustainable, particularly as we begin to rebuild in the

post-COVID-19 era.

The Rising Asian Founders

There’s

a fascination around entrepreneurs. Often characterised by an appetite for

risk, overcoming odds and being the leaders of change in their generation. They

are a diverse group of individuals who share the drive to risk it all while

making the impossible possible. Tune in to hear the rising founders of

Southeast Asia share their story on how they got to where they are today.

Why We Need ‘Open Innovation’ to Tackle the Biggest Global

Challenges

Hosted by UNDP

In

tackling our biggest challenges — from COVID-19 to climate change — we need to

use the best of human talent, wherever it may be found. Open innovation is

about collaboration and community: building talent, solutions, and partnership.

Join us to hear more about how it’s working in practice, and how you can get

involved.

SWITCH

Global Channel

Market Access: Southeast Asia – The Diversity of Corporate

Innovation in Southeast Asia

Central Group, VNG Corporation, Dexa Group

The

unprecedented challenges arising from the pandemic presents opportunities for

Southeast Asia’s corporates to reimagine their operating models. Join us as we discover

the diversity of corporate innovation in Southeast Asia.

Corporate Innovation in China

Ericsson ONE, Boehringer Ingelheim

In

today’s everchanging digital world, innovation is crucial. Find out from Patrik

Sandin, Director of Ventures & Growth, Ericsson ONE and Hong Wa Poon from

Boehringer Ingelheim, BIX China, about how the economic landscape has evolved,

and the opportunities

available in the corporate innovation space.

Germany Singapore Business Forum (GSBF) Connect X Switch

2020

The

panel will shed light on how open innovation helps create growth opportunities

and targeted solutions to address rapidly-evolving market demands. Participants

can benefit

from the practical insights of our guest speakers from Germany and Singapore on

what to expect and how to get started on their own open innovation journeys.

Edges of Southeast Asia

Deloitte,

US-ASEAN Business Council, Economic Development Board (Singapore)

There’s

much more to Southeast Asia than what the headlines and numbers tell you.

Hidden in plain sight are Edges — people, places, and platforms that are pushing

against the boundaries and transforming Southeast Asia from the inside. Join

leaders and experts from Deloitte, the US-ASEAN Business Council, the Singapore

EDB and more, as we take an unflinching, refreshing look at Southeast Asia from

its Edges, and

discuss what they mean for the future of the region and the world.

Navigating the New Funding Landscape in India and Southeast

Asia

256 Network

Catch

the leaders of leading venture firms like Qualcomm Ventures, KB investment and

B Capital as they share insights on the funding landscape in India and

Southeast Asia.

For

more information, please visit www.switchsg.org. You can register for SWITCH

2020 at www.bit.ly/32P2EQg.

About Enterprise Singapore

Enterprise Singapore is the Singapore government agency championing enterprise development. It also supports the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups.

The agency attracts global commodities traders to establish their global

or Asian home base in Singapore. Today, Singapore is a leading global trading

hub with a complete ecosystem for the energy, agri-commodities and metals &

minerals trading clusters. Singapore is also home to many global enterprises,

startups and investors that operate in its robust pro-enterprise environment.

Enterprise Singapore builds trust in Singapore’s products and services

through quality and standards. Renowned for their dedication to quality and

innovation, Singapore companies make ideal business partners.

With Enterprise Singapore’s global network in over 35 locations spanning

many developed and emerging markets, it connects businesses with relevant

Singapore companies for their business expansion.

Visit www.enterprisesg.gov.sg for more information.

About SWITCH

The Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology (SWITCH) is the

leading tech festival for the Global-Asia innovation ecosystem. It is a

one-stop platform where innovation meets enterprise, with access to global

startups, investors, corporates, innovation community and ecosystem players. It

focuses on these key industries — Health & Biomedical Sciences, Smart

Cities & Urban Solutions, and Trade & Connectivity.





SWITCH is a week-long event featuring Exhibitions, Conferences,

Workshops, Lab Crawls, and partner activities such as startups pitching

competition, SLINGSHOT 2020, and open innovation platform, TechInnovation.

Together with the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), SFF x SWITCH convened over

60,000 participants from 140 countries, hosted 569 speakers and 1,000

exhibitors in 2019.





SWITCH is supported by the National Research Foundation Singapore

(NRF).





Find out more at http://www.switchsg.org/.



