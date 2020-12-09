Uncertainty Continues to Cloud Markets in Early 2021　Forecast Points to Signs of Recovery by Q2 and Q3

Residential

demand remained weak in Q4, pulling net absorption YTD down to -2 million sq.ft.,

the worst on record.

retail rental declines showed signs of slowing in Q4, they are expected to

remain under pressure through 1H 2021; An emerging trend in F&B of food

hall concepts is expected to grow in the near term.

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 9 December 2020 – 2020 has undoubtedly

been one of the most challenging years for Hong Kong in recent decades. The

property market, as one of the key economic pillars of Hong Kong, has been hard-hit

at multiple levels. Although the outlook remains gloomy, there are early signs

of recovery towards Q2 or Q3 2021 once a vaccine becomes available and if

various sectors are able to embrace new and flexible strategies to grow.

The Residential Market :

Mr Alva To, Cushman & Wakefield‘s Vice President,

Greater China & Head of Consulting, Greater China, commented, “The first-hand

market remained strong in Q4, mainly due to strong pent-up demand and favorable

mortgage benefits. On the other hand, the second-hand and luxury markets continued

to suffer as a result of economic weakness caused by the pandemic. As the economy remains weak, we forecast the residential

market to remain under pressure for the remainder of 2020 and into Q1 2021. Though

much depends on the course of the pandemic and the timing of a vaccine, the

market is expected to begin to stabilize in Q2 2021 at the earliest.”

Property transaction volumes in terms of Sales and

Purchase Agreements (S&Ps) in 2020 fell to the second lowest level in the

past decade, recorded only 73,253 YTD. The decline was largely driven by a drop-off

in non-residential transactions, which fell to the lowest level in a decade, and

even lower than during SARS.

Residential S&Ps were down by 3%

q-o-q with the expectation that they will continue to edge

lower in December as the city is hit by a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases. Among

residential segments, the impact on the mass market was relatively mild, with prices at City One and Taikoo Shing down by 5.4% and 12.6% y-o-y

respectively.

The impact on the luxury residential segment was more severe as some estates

have suffered from a decline in mainland Chinese demand during the pandemic.

Prices at Residence Bel-Air (Phase 2) fell by 10.8% in 2020 while those in the

Harbourside plummeted by nearly 25% in the year.

The Investment Market :

The Investment market remained subdued in Q4 2020, capping a challenging

year in which the overall real estate investment fell to the lowest level in

the past decade. As of today, a total of only 169 major transactions (each with

a consideration of over HK$100 million) have been recorded. The commercial

property sector was hardest hit in the year with just 60 major transactions

recorded, down further from the 89 transactions recorded in 2019.

Mr Tom Ko, Cushman & Wakefield’s Executive

Director, Capital Markets in Hong Kong, said, “The commercial property sector was hit the hardest in 2020 with total transactions in in

the year down by more than 70% from the recent peak in 2018. Favorable

factors including the relaxation of mortgage rates and the abolition of double

stamp duty on non-residential properties offered a temporary boost especially for

small-scale transactions. The investment market is expected to bottom out in

2021 and the number of non-residential transactions is forecasted to rebound to

a level exceeding that of 2019.”

Overall

investment volume in Q4 remained at a similar level to Q3, while investment

into primary residential remained the most active among all sectors, accounting

for almost half of the total transactions. The commercial transaction volume doubled in Q4, but

was largely attributable to the en-bloc sale of Cityplaza One in Hong Kong East

for HK$9.85B.

The Office Market :

Grade A office rentals extended their declines in Q4 for a

seventh consecutive quarter, with the overall average rent in Hong Kong falling

5.5% q-o-q and 18.7% YTD, returning them to their level in Q2 2015. Rents in

Prime Central and Greater Central down by 20.9% and 21.3% YTD respectively,

while all submarkets continued to come under significant pressure as demand remained

weak.

Weak demand pulled

net absorption YTD down to -2 million sq.ft., in what was the worst

performance on record. Overall availability climbed to 12.1%, the highest

level since Q1 2005, as availability in all districts with the exception of

Hong Kong East, climbing into double

digits in the quarter.

Mr. John Siu, Cushman & Wakefield’s Managing

Director, Hong Kong, commented, “Hard hit by the

pandemic, 2020 was extremely challenging for companies, and the weakness is likely

to extend into 2021 with rents forecast to fall further by as much as 16% and

availability climbing to about 14%. Net absorption is forecasted remain in negative territory,

ranging from -650,000 to -700,000 sq. ft. as demand is set to remain weak in 2021.

Despite the limited new supply scheduled for 2021, the 4.2 million sq. ft. new

supply from nine projects planned in 2022 is expected to continue to weigh on

rentals. Should the COVID-19 vaccine become available by mid-2021, that should

support some recovery in demand.”

Mr. Keith Hemshall, Cushman & Wakefield’s Executive Director &

Head of Office Services, Hong Kong, commented, “Office rents will continue their

downward trajectory as demand remains weak and availability rises. Large occupiers with leases expiring

in 2022/23 will seek to leverage against over four million square feet of new Grade

A supply completing in 2022. Decentralization will accelerate as occupiers seek to cut costs and

accordingly Landlords in core districts will come under increasing competition

to retain existing tenants and backfill vacant space, resulting in increasingly

favorable packages being offered. Meanwhile, small occupiers will continue to consider serviced offices as

an option to maintain flexibility and avoid upfront capex. The service office

sector continues to evolve as Landlords are now entering the market in direct

competition with established players.”

The Retail Market :

The retail

market continued to be hard-hit by a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases in Hong

Kong. Retail sales in the first 10 months of 2020 dropped by 27% y-o-y, led by

the decline of jewelry & watches (57.3%) and medicine and cosmetics

(51.8%).

Retail sales across most sectors

remained weak through October, as sales remained reliant solely on local

consumers in the absence of tourist arrivals during the pandemic. Retail sales of daily necessities remained resilient due to

social distancing measures, with supermarket sales up 10.3% y-o-y. Vacancy

rates across submarkets remained elevated while dipping slightly in Causeway

Bay, but it may begin to fall in coming months as some landlords turn to

short-term leases to fill spaces.

Mr Kevin Lam, Cushman & Wakefield’s Executive Director, Head

of Retail Services, Hong Kong, commented,

“The retail market

had a tough year in 2020 as one of the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19. We do

believe rentals will stabilize in 2H 2021 when tourists are likely to return as

a result of effective vaccination. Meanwhile, with

flexible leasing package for small tenants with innovative centralized

management, we see potential for a growing trend in food halls to support the

F&B sector.”

