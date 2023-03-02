DHL Global Forwarding opens facility in Brisbane to meet surging demand for perishable goods export
- DHL Global Forwarding is investing 17 million AUD (11 million EUR) over ten years for the new 4,880sqm facility
- It houses the largest international cold chain services in Brisbane
- A green facility to help customers achieve a greener supply chain
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 2 March 2023 – DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, opens its newest facility in Brisbane to meet the surging demand for Australian perishable goods export, with an investment of AU$17 million (11 million EUR) over ten years.