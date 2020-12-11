Kerry Logistics Clinches Titles at IR Magazine’s Greater China Awards 2020, Winning Best in Sector: Industrials and Best Annual Report (Mid-cap)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 December 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry

Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is delighted to receive the Best in

Sector: Industrials and Best Annual Report (Mid-cap) awards at IR Magazine’s

Greater China Awards 2020 (the ‘Awards’). The awards were presented virtually

on 10 December 2020.

Organised

annually by IR Magazine, a prominent publication for investor relations (‘IR’)

professionals, the Awards aim to honour individuals and companies that are

leading the way in IR in Greater China. The Awards are presented in researched

and nominated categories, with the former being voted by hundreds of analysts

and investors, while the latter being determined by a panel of judges made up

of investment professionals and IR Magazine editorial members, on the respective

IR performance of companies in the region.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said,

“We are grateful to receive the prestigious awards, which are testaments to our

IR team’s tremendous efforts and dedication to bilateral communication with

investors. Transparency, approachability and timely disclosure are the bedrock

of cooperative and long-lasting relationships. Going forward, we will continue

to uphold the highest standard with the aim of constantly improving our IR

execution, and to grow hand in hand with our investors and stakeholders in

every step of our development.”

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based,

global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage

in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated

logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and

multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce,

last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries,

Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s

emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in

international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast

Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue

of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics

company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About IR Magazine’s Greater China Awards

For the past three

decades, IR Magazine has honoured excellence in investor relations around the

world. Its Greater China Awards presents two types of awards categories —

researched and nominated — both celebrating the success of those individuals

and companies that are leading the way in IR in Greater China. The

awards-by-research nominees are determined by the input of hundreds of analysts

and portfolio managers, who vote for the companies, IROs and senior management

who provide them with the best IR service across Greater China. The

awards-by-nomination categories differ from the traditional researched

categories, as individuals and companies are given the opportunity to submit

written entries, free of charge, to be put forward to a panel of expert judges

made up of investment professionals and IR Magazine editorial members.