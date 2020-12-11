Tricor Launches IPO Smart Pay An Innovating Digital IPO Experience
Sets to Benefit Investors and Issuers Alike
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 December
2020 – Tricor Group (“Tricor”), a leading business
expansion specialist in Asia, is pleased to announce the launch of Tricor IPO
Smart Pay (“IPO Smart Pay”) as supported by HSBC’s real-time direct debit
solution IPO Smart Pay is a new feature added to the Tricor IPO APP, the
market’s first white form e-IPO APP rolled out in October 2019.
From left to right:
Ms Pamela Chung, Managing Director & Head of IPO,
Tricor Hong Kong, Mr Wallace Lam, Head of Corporate, Commercial Banking, Hong
Kong, HSBC, Mr Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong, Ms Catharine Wong, Managing
Director – Head of Share Registry & Issuer Services, Tricor Hong Kong, and Ms
Yvonne Yiu, Head of Global Liquidity and Cash Management, Hong Kong, HSBC
The launch of the new IPO
Smart Pay on the APP further enhances its user-friendliness by offering a fast
and secured payment method for IPO applications. In addition, unlike IPO
applications through banks and brokerage houses where an investor’s funds are
immediately frozen once the application is submitted, Tricor IPO Smart Pay will
only debit monies automatically and securely from the investor’s designated
account on the IPO closing date. The appeal of IPO Smart Pay is manifold,
including investors’ ability to have greater flexibility with their funds and
more time to determine the appropriateness of a particular IPO. Investors are
allowed to cancel and resubmit their applications anytime before the closing
date. The APP also charges no application and service fee.
“The successful
launch of the Tricor IPO APP last year has set new standards and delivered a
brand new digital IPO experience to both issuers and investors,” said Mr Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong. “This
year, with the support from our important partner HSBC, we are excited to incorporate
the cutting-edge payment technology into the APP, turning it into a perfect solution
for online IPO application.
“We at Tricor always stay
at the forefront of the industry, and we see digitalisation as one of the
irreversible trends. The adoption of digital processes not only helps companies
improve operational efficiency but also enhance corporate governance, which is
paramount for sustainable business operations. We will continue to innovate and
partner with other industry leaders to present more inspiring technology
solutions going forward.” Mr Wan
added.
“The continuous
introduction of new technologies to the Hong Kong securities market has led to
the long anticipated advent of electronic IPO. Electronic IPO platforms have
emerged and brought a number of benefits such as more environmentally friendly
business practices and optimisation of workflows,” explained Ms Pamela Chung, Managing Director &
Head of IPO, Tricor Hong Kong. “We strive to help our IPO clients achieve
successful launches. Taking care of public investors’ needs under the Covid-19
new normal is one of our IPO service priorities, especially when HKEX has now issued
a consultation paper on paperless listing and subscription mechanism. The IPO
market will continue to enjoy robust growth, and drive investors and issuers’
adaptation to new technologies, which ultimately will benefit the Hong Kong
securities market as a whole.”
“Tricor’s focus
always lies on the customers and the improvement of their experience. IPO Smart
Pay is another example of how Tricor leverages the most up-to-date technology
to build better customer experience. This is just the start of an evolution in
the new IPO experience and more changes will come in the new year.” noted Ms Catharine Wong, Managing Director – Head
of Share Registry & Issuer Services, Tricor Hong Kong. “Our initiative
to further digitise the IPO process works well with other major market
developments like FINI to facilitate efficient subscriptions. We also understand that privacy and data
protection is extremely vital to get users buy-in. Mindful of this, when
developing these new enhanced features, we have carefully reviewed every step and
strictly ensured that only those need-to-have information under the current
regulations are collected, and the direct debit information is being handled by
the customers’ own banks with the highest protection of customer’s data. In
addition, we have employed multi-layer security and full failover protection so
that sensitive and confidential information remain as the domain of our valued
customers. Now in conjunction with our auto payment method supported by HSBC,
investors can enjoy a new end-to-end digital IPO experience with complete
peace-of-mind operation.”
Wallace Lam, Head of Corporate, Commercial
Banking, Hong Kong, HSBC, said,
“Digitisation has become a must-have for different sectors. HSBC is pleased to
provide an innovative cash management API solution for Tricor IPO Smart Pay,
elevating the IPO subscription journey for retail investors in Hong Kong and
helping them capture investment opportunities with greater convenience. Our
solution also greatly enhances the efficiency of IPO subscription process and
operational workflow, reaffirming our ongoing commitment to support corporate
clients in their digital transformation journey.”
As a leading share registrar with an
outstanding track record in supporting new issues and IPOs, Tricor actively
participates and provides support throughout the entire listing process. Having
introduced the Tricor IPO APP, which is now augmented by IPO Smart Pay, both
issuers and investors are assured of the ability to promptly and flexibly
engage in IPO pertinent activities like never before, all the while underpinned
by the highest level of security. Tricor will continue to direct efforts
towards the development of even more advanced and impactful digitalised
solutions that fully capitalise on the digitisation trend, as well as the dawn
of the 5G era from which will bring a step change in the way people work and
live.
About Tricor Group
Founded in 2000, Tricor Services Limited
has been the leading business expansion specialist in Asia. Our team of 700+
professionals serves over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including
more than 50% of listed companies and family offices, from Hong Kong and China
in full strength.
Tricor Services Limited’s business
expansion solutions include integrated business management advisory, corporate
administration and secretarial services, trust and fiduciary services, and
human resource consultation. Tricor Inside, our unique approach to business
expansion, empowers companies to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and
beyond.
Take your first step towards business
success with Tricor. Join the industry leaders, and get to know more at www.tricorglobal.com.