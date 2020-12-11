Tricor Launches IPO Smart Pay　An Innovating Digital IPO Experience

Sets to Benefit Investors and Issuers Alike

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 December

2020 – Tricor Group (“Tricor”), a leading business

expansion specialist in Asia, is pleased to announce the launch of Tricor IPO

Smart Pay (“IPO Smart Pay”) as supported by HSBC’s real-time direct debit

solution IPO Smart Pay is a new feature added to the Tricor IPO APP, the

market’s first white form e-IPO APP rolled out in October 2019.

From left to right:

Ms Pamela Chung, Managing Director & Head of IPO,

Tricor Hong Kong, Mr Wallace Lam, Head of Corporate, Commercial Banking, Hong

Kong, HSBC, Mr Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong, Ms Catharine Wong, Managing

Director – Head of Share Registry & Issuer Services, Tricor Hong Kong, and Ms

Yvonne Yiu, Head of Global Liquidity and Cash Management, Hong Kong, HSBC

The launch of the new IPO

Smart Pay on the APP further enhances its user-friendliness by offering a fast

and secured payment method for IPO applications. In addition, unlike IPO

applications through banks and brokerage houses where an investor’s funds are

immediately frozen once the application is submitted, Tricor IPO Smart Pay will

only debit monies automatically and securely from the investor’s designated

account on the IPO closing date. The appeal of IPO Smart Pay is manifold,

including investors’ ability to have greater flexibility with their funds and

more time to determine the appropriateness of a particular IPO. Investors are

allowed to cancel and resubmit their applications anytime before the closing

date. The APP also charges no application and service fee.

“The successful

launch of the Tricor IPO APP last year has set new standards and delivered a

brand new digital IPO experience to both issuers and investors,” said Mr Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong. “This

year, with the support from our important partner HSBC, we are excited to incorporate

the cutting-edge payment technology into the APP, turning it into a perfect solution

for online IPO application.

“We at Tricor always stay

at the forefront of the industry, and we see digitalisation as one of the

irreversible trends. The adoption of digital processes not only helps companies

improve operational efficiency but also enhance corporate governance, which is

paramount for sustainable business operations. We will continue to innovate and

partner with other industry leaders to present more inspiring technology

solutions going forward.” Mr Wan

added.

“The continuous

introduction of new technologies to the Hong Kong securities market has led to

the long anticipated advent of electronic IPO. Electronic IPO platforms have

emerged and brought a number of benefits such as more environmentally friendly

business practices and optimisation of workflows,” explained Ms Pamela Chung, Managing Director &

Head of IPO, Tricor Hong Kong. “We strive to help our IPO clients achieve

successful launches. Taking care of public investors’ needs under the Covid-19

new normal is one of our IPO service priorities, especially when HKEX has now issued

a consultation paper on paperless listing and subscription mechanism. The IPO

market will continue to enjoy robust growth, and drive investors and issuers’

adaptation to new technologies, which ultimately will benefit the Hong Kong

securities market as a whole.”

“Tricor’s focus

always lies on the customers and the improvement of their experience. IPO Smart

Pay is another example of how Tricor leverages the most up-to-date technology

to build better customer experience. This is just the start of an evolution in

the new IPO experience and more changes will come in the new year.” noted Ms Catharine Wong, Managing Director – Head

of Share Registry & Issuer Services, Tricor Hong Kong. “Our initiative

to further digitise the IPO process works well with other major market

developments like FINI to facilitate efficient subscriptions. We also understand that privacy and data

protection is extremely vital to get users buy-in. Mindful of this, when

developing these new enhanced features, we have carefully reviewed every step and

strictly ensured that only those need-to-have information under the current

regulations are collected, and the direct debit information is being handled by

the customers’ own banks with the highest protection of customer’s data. In

addition, we have employed multi-layer security and full failover protection so

that sensitive and confidential information remain as the domain of our valued

customers. Now in conjunction with our auto payment method supported by HSBC,

investors can enjoy a new end-to-end digital IPO experience with complete

peace-of-mind operation.”

Wallace Lam, Head of Corporate, Commercial

Banking, Hong Kong, HSBC, said,

“Digitisation has become a must-have for different sectors. HSBC is pleased to

provide an innovative cash management API solution for Tricor IPO Smart Pay,

elevating the IPO subscription journey for retail investors in Hong Kong and

helping them capture investment opportunities with greater convenience. Our

solution also greatly enhances the efficiency of IPO subscription process and

operational workflow, reaffirming our ongoing commitment to support corporate

clients in their digital transformation journey.”

As a leading share registrar with an

outstanding track record in supporting new issues and IPOs, Tricor actively

participates and provides support throughout the entire listing process. Having

introduced the Tricor IPO APP, which is now augmented by IPO Smart Pay, both

issuers and investors are assured of the ability to promptly and flexibly

engage in IPO pertinent activities like never before, all the while underpinned

by the highest level of security. Tricor will continue to direct efforts

towards the development of even more advanced and impactful digitalised

solutions that fully capitalise on the digitisation trend, as well as the dawn

of the 5G era from which will bring a step change in the way people work and

live.

Please scan below QR code for downloading Tricor

IPO APP and Smart Pay:

About Tricor Group

Founded in 2000, Tricor Services Limited

has been the leading business expansion specialist in Asia. Our team of 700+

professionals serves over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including

more than 50% of listed companies and family offices, from Hong Kong and China

in full strength.

Tricor Services Limited’s business

expansion solutions include integrated business management advisory, corporate

administration and secretarial services, trust and fiduciary services, and

human resource consultation. Tricor Inside, our unique approach to business

expansion, empowers companies to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and

beyond.

Take your first step towards business

success with Tricor. Join the industry leaders, and get to know more at www.tricorglobal.com.