Uni-Bio Science Group Receives BE Certification for PINUP® (Voriconazole Tablets) by the NMPA

HONG KONG SAR – EQS

Newswire – 16 December 2020 – A fully integrated biopharmaceutical

company — Uni-Bio Science Group

Limited (the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock

code: 00690.HK) is pleased to announce that PINUP® (Voriconazole Tablets) has

been successfully approved by the National Medical Products Administration

(“NMPA”) for Bioequivalence (“BE”) certification with the acceptance number of H20055751

(50mg). In order to meet the national requirements for improving the quality of

generic drugs, the Group launched the quality advancement and therapeutic

effect BE experiment in 2018. In August 2019, the Group had completed all the

BE experiments, and had submitted the results to the NMPA. The approval will facilitate

its hospital tenders and listings, especially in national procurement, to achieve

a larger market share in anti-fungal infection drug market. This approval is

very timely, Voriconazole has been included in the announcement for national

procurement in 8th December 2020, and the Group’s PINUP ® will be

eligible to participate. Even though there are three manufactures that has

passed quality consistency evaluation for this product, there are only two

manufactures that has passed BE certification for the 50mg formulation, the

Group being one of them. Therefore, the Group is in a great position to quickly

expand its market share, supplying high quality Voriconazole without big

discounts in pricing.

PINUP ® (commonly known

as Voriconazole tablets) is a major drug for the treatment of severe fungal

infections. As the first line treatment recommended by clinical guidelines,

Voriconazole takes action by blocking the growth of the fungal cell wall, and

is widely used in oncology, hematology, respiratory, and ICUs patients who have

compromised immune systems.

According to IMS

statistics, the market size for China’s anti-fungal medicine in 2017 amounted

to RMB4.9 billion, of which Voriconazole accounted for the biggest share of

approximately 50%. The market value for anti-fungal medicines between 2014 and 2017

maintained a double-digit growth, a level that surpassed the growth of the

Chinese pharmaceutical market of 4%-9%. According to PDB and Menet, the percentage

of the orally-administered Voriconazole in all Voriconazole formulation is 37% in

2019 compared with 35% in 2017, representing an increasing trend in oral form

market. In recent years and foreseeable future, there is a continuing shift in

treatment paradigm towards oral Voriconazole due to its use as maintenance

therapy, as well as the convenient oral formulation against injection

formulation.

About Uni-Bio Science Group

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited is principally engaged in

the research and development, manufacture and distribution of biopharmaceutical

products. The research and development center is fully equipped with a complete

system for the development of genetically-engineered products with a pilot

plant test base which is in line with NMPA requirements. The Group has two GMP

manufacturing bases in Beijing and Shenzhen. The Group also has a highly

efficient commercialization platform and marketing network. The Group focuses

on the development of novel treatments and innovative drugs addressing the

therapeutic areas of endocrine as diabetes and osteoporosis, ophthalmology and

dermatology. Please visit the official website of Uni-Bio Science Group for

more information: www.uni-bioscience.com/