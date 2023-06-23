Hello Kitty and MetaGaia Partner for Metaverse Experience

MetaGaia and Sanrio Hong Kong Collaborate to Launch Hello Kitty Seven Wonders with Real-World Activations at Hong Kong’s Citygate Outlets
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 June 2023 – MetaGaia, the first multi-platform metaverse with a ChatGPT-powered oracle and pet companions, has partnered with Sanrio Hong Kong, a lifestyle brand with pop icon Hello Kitty and other beloved characters, to bring new experiences to the metaverse. The partnership will introduce Hello Kitty Seven Wonders, a digital destination with Hello Kitty-themed digital items and activities in MetaGaia, giving fans a chance to build their own community and interact with their favorite characters in a new virtual world.