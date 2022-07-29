Development Work In CBD Punjab To Be Done On Full Throttle: CM Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA), Mr. Imran Amin had a meeting with the newly elected Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss the ongoing development of Central Business District Punjab. Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) promising to ensure bespoke and innovative real estate supply to contribute to national development.

CEO-LCBDDA briefed CM Punjab about the development progress in CBD Punjab. During the meeting, he mentioned that “CBD Punjab has its own significance in the development of the province. The mega project has a room full of opportunities and huge investment potential. This project has managed to grab the attention of domestic and international investors. Local and Foreign business councils and delegations have shown their keen interest to invest in CBD Punjab. The first and the most anticipated business district of Pakistan will open new avenues for local and foreign investments. CBD Punjab is the game changer for the province which will transform the fate of the people of Punjab by not only securing investments, generating revenues for the government and cope up with unemployment”. CM Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi lauded the pace of development work of the project and stated that, “No stone should be left unturned for the completion of the project, public relief is the utmost priority of the Government of Punjab. The province of Punjab has immense potential in every field, and we encourage domestic and foreign investors to partner with the most promising province in Pakistan”. He also directed the development of a comprehensive foolproof monitoring system for all the public relief projects of Punjab, which will be personally monitored by the worthy CM himself.

