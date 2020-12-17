Robert Parker Wine Advocate’s China Wine Report 2020 Shines The Spotlight On Region’s Fine Wines And Innovative Winemaking

Over 100 wines including LVMH’s Ao Yun and Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite)’s Long Dai are reviewed in RPWA’s first comprehensive report on Chinese wines

– 17 December 2020 – In 20 years' time, is it possible that the Grand Crus on

your table will comprise Ao Yun, Long Dai, Grace, Puchang and Silver Heights

wineries? China’s young wine industry is one to watch in the coming years as it

continues to push boundaries, attract talent from all over the world and adapt

to challenges in its path. Meanwhile, China remains an important wine market

even as its wines are entering the international market. For those looking to

understand Chinese wines in the coming decades, there is now a comprehensive

resource to refer to.

With two distinctive river banks at varying

altitudes, Ao Yun’s vineyards enjoy varied soil types, sun exposure and

microclimates

True to its core

mission of publishing regionally focused reports since it was founded in 1978,

Robert Parker Wine Advocate has released its long-awaited comprehensive China

Wine Report 2020, which joins the growing international coverage of wine regions

reported by the review team.

The Robert

Parker Wine Advocate report format includes an in-depth introduction and

vintage reports that are the reviewer’s expert opinions on the vintage, based

predominately on their tastings and taking into consideration their regional

visits and interviews with winemakers / viticulturalists. The China Report 2020

is helmed by China reviewer Edward Ragg, Master of Wine (MW), who has been

actively tasting Chinese wines since moving to Beijing in 2007 with his wife

Fongyee Walker MW.

China wine

trends to look out for

More

diversity in grape varieties, such as Marselan, Aglianico, Saperavi, Alibernet

The most promising stars of the past few vintages

promising stars of the past few vintages

Adventurous and new wine styles, such as organic, biodynamic and natural wines

and new wine styles, such as organic, biodynamic and natural wines

Edward Ragg’s

introduction takes the opportunity to highlight the increasing variety of wine

grapes introduced to China, even as Cabernet Sauvignon remains the top planted

grape for wine production. He explains, “Grace Vineyard (Shanxi) was among the

first to go beyond the Bordelais approach, in recent years producing compelling

traditional method sparkling as well as wines from alternative varieties

including Aglianico and Marselan. Marselan is undoubtedly playing an

increased role across China as the fungally-resistant crossing of Cabernet Sauvignon

and Grenache that adds generous colour to Chinese reds and some much-needed fruitiness.

Chateau Nine Peaks in Shandong’s Qingdao is, similarly, experimenting more with

Petit Verdot and Alibernet: a crossing of Alicante Bouschet and Cabernet

Sauvignon which, similar to Marselan, adds fruit and colour to blends.”

For those who

want to know which quality names to collect, Ragg names a few: “From Ao Yun and

Long Dai to long-term veterans of the smaller family operations such as Grace,

Silver Heights and Puchang, Chinese fine wine will hopefully continue to be defined

by the drive for quality in the vineyard and cellar these producers

demonstrate.” Ragg has included vintage tasting notes for the debut 2017 and

2018 releases of Long Dai, and its second wine Hu Yue.

He is also

excited that the thirst for invention has extended to natural wines produced by

tiny producer Ian Dai in Ningxia; and sparkling and orange wines at Silver

Heights, which under winemaker Emma Gao is working on biodynamic wine methods.

Ragg

concludes, “Whilst there are some inevitable exclusions to this first report,

I’ve tried to cover the country’s very best wines and those most likely to whet

the appetites of Robert Parker Wine Advocate subscribers. That said, I look

forward to covering an even wider range of Chinese fine wines in future.

Chinese wine is, indeed, just coming of age.”

The top 10

scoring wines from Robert Parker Wine Advocate’s China Wine Report 2020 are:

2014 Canaan Winery

Reserve Merlot, Huailai, Hebei (RP 94 points)

2014 年迦南酒庄珍藏梅洛，河北怀来

Reserve Merlot, Huailai, Hebei (RP 94 points) 2014 年迦南酒庄珍藏梅洛，河北怀来 2014 Domaine Franco

Chinois Petit Manseng, Huailai, Hebei (RP 93 points)

2014年中法庄园小忙森，河北怀来

Chinois Petit Manseng, Huailai, Hebei (RP 93 points) 2014年中法庄园小忙森，河北怀来 2015 Ao Yun, Di Qing,

Yunnan (RP 94 points)

2015年敖云，云南迪庆州

Yunnan (RP 94 points) 2015年敖云，云南迪庆州 2018 Domaine de Long

Dai, Penglai, Shandong (RP 93 points)

2018年珑岱，山东蓬莱

Dai, Penglai, Shandong (RP 93 points) 2018年珑岱，山东蓬莱 2018 Chateau Nine

Peaks Qi Chardonnay, Qingdao, Shandong (RP 94 points)

2018年九顶庄园”气”霞多丽，山东青岛

Peaks Qi Chardonnay, Qingdao, Shandong (RP 94 points) 2018年九顶庄园”气”霞多丽，山东青岛 2015 Jade Vineyard Messenger

Reserve, Helan Shan, Ningxia (RP 94 points)

2015年嘉地信使珍藏，宁夏贺兰山

Reserve, Helan Shan, Ningxia (RP 94 points) 2015年嘉地信使珍藏，宁夏贺兰山 2017 Silver

Heights Emma’s Reserve, Helan Shan, Ningxia (RP 94 points)

2017年银色高地爱玛私家收藏，宁夏贺兰山

Heights Emma’s Reserve, Helan Shan, Ningxia (RP 94 points) 2017年银色高地爱玛私家收藏，宁夏贺兰山 2017 Xige

Estate First Label, Ningxia (RP 94 points)

2017年西鸽酒庄正牌，宁夏

Estate First Label, Ningxia (RP 94 points) 2017年西鸽酒庄正牌，宁夏 2018 Grace Vineyard Interval (Syrah/Cabernet

Sauvignon), Ningxia (RP 93 points)

2018年怡园酒庄留白（西拉/赤霞珠），宁夏

Sauvignon), Ningxia (RP 93 points) 2018年怡园酒庄留白（西拉/赤霞珠），宁夏 2014 Puchang Vineyard Reserve Saperavi,

Turpan (RP 94 points)

2014年蒲昌酒庄珍藏晚红蜜，吐鲁番

The full report is available on https://bit.ly/RPWAChinaReport2020.

