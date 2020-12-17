COVID Business Booms For Hong Kong Online Flower Shops This Christmas
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 December
2020 -The pandemic has made online florist sales boom in 2020. With social
distancing measures in place, overall sales in physical stores have drastically
plummeted.
“Shortly after the pandemic came in full force,
we projected that our sales would slump to a new low” says Justin Chung founder
of Gift Flowers HK. The
introduction of social distancing rules, employment uncertainty and general
economic downturn has caused an inevitable perfect storm. Despite having to
face an overwhelming number of hurdles, the e-commerce flower industry has
flourished.
Gift Flowers HK has seen an impressive 100% jump
in Christmas sales and 30% increase in overall sales since the pandemic began.
With people more inclined to shop online instead of visiting a conventional
florist, sales have grown signicantly.
“We know people would not be travelling this
Christmas so we doubled our purchasing for Christmas trees, wreaths and other
Christmas flower arrangements” says Justin Chung “However, we never expected
that all our Christmas trees would be sold out before December”
Many are unable to experience a normal Christmas
this year as everyone is being advised to “stay at home” and
“work from home”. This situation has encourage those who would
usually travel to decorate their own homes instead to compensate on missed
festivals and special occasions.
“We find that many people have been buying Christmas trees and decorations,
perhaps in the hopes to create more of a holiday ambience at home after
enduring the hardships the pandemic had brought. We had not anticipated that
Christmas trees, in particular, would be sold out almost instantly. Our
Christmas floral arrangements are also being sold more rapidly than previous
years.”
The pandemic has brought about much social and
economic disruption and many businesses around the globe have to bear the brunt
of declining sales. Yet, serving as one of the companies to have thrived during
this ordeal, Gift Flowers HK is proof that all hope is not lost in the world of
e-commerce. The positive results showcases fantastic prospects in the market
for many and paves new pathways for budding businesses to take amidst the
crisis.
https://giftflowers.com.hk/en/
About Gift Flowers HK
Gift Flowers HK is a leading online florist based
in Hong Kong. The company prides itself in evironmentally friendly packaging
and innovative arrangements. Seasonal floral sales correlate with consumer confidence
and underlying health of the economy.