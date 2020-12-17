Sole Shareholder of REIT Manager of EH-REIT Appeals to Singapore Minister for Finance

MWH files Notice of Appeal

following the MAS directive to remove the REIT Manager of EH-REIT

Liquidation, which is

being proposed by the REIT’s Trustee, should be an absolute last resort

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 17 December 2020 – Mandarin West Holdings LLC

(“MWH”), the sole shareholder of Eagle Hospitality REIT Management Pte Ltd

(“REIT Manager”) which is, in turn, the Manager of Eagle Hospitality Real Estate

Investment Trust (“EH-REIT”), has

filed an Appeal to Singapore’s Finance Minister, Heng Swee Keat, on 10 December, 2020 with regards

to a directive issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

In

a Directive dated 30 November, 2020, the MAS had instructed the Trustee of

EH-REIT to remove the REIT Manager within one month from the date of issuance

of the Directive (or such longer period as the MAS may approve in writing) and

appoint a new manager for EH-REIT pursuant to section 286(14) of the Securities

and Futures Act (Cap. 289) (“SFA”).

Upon

taking professional advice, MWH’s position is that there are meritorious

grounds of appeal with reasonable chances of success. Accordingly, the

appeal against the MAS Directive has been lodged with the Minister under the

SFA.

MWH

stressed the fact that it has injected millions of dollars of additional cash

into the REIT compared to the income generated by its properties over the same

time-period.

Howard

Wu, former Chairman of the REIT Manager said, “It is unit securityholders, who

will likely suffer at the lack of options they have been provided, with

liquidation being an absolute last resort. We have not been allowed to

implement our strategy — including raising capital — which would, in turn, save

the REIT and preserve unit securityholders’ value. The significant distress to unit

securityholders’ needs to cease, and we believe we are in the best position to

relieve it. Therefore, we are left with no choice but to explore several

avenues including appealing to the MAS to reconsider its decision regarding the

removal of the REIT Manager.”

