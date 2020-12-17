C AllStar hosts Asia’s first virtual Minecraft concert

The famous Hong Kong pop group threw a virtual concert for eager fans on Minecraft and Microsoft Teams, redefining innovative entertainment experiences

2020 – Large-scale

concerts with raving fans may never be the same again. With the support of

Microsoft and Cyberport, Hong Kong digital entertainment company Kre8Lab

launched “The Show Must Go On”, a brand-new interactive concept that

brings virtual entertainment experiences to the public.

Hong Kong’s local music

group, C AllStar, held Asia’s first live virtual Minecraft concert in August

2020 leveraging Microsoft’s popular online gaming platform, Minecraft. The

virtual concert saw eager fans participate in an interactive entertainment

experience, combining music, gaming, and live streaming in one single platform.

A second edition of the live virtual

concert, aimed at reaching even more fans, will launch on Minecraft in late December

2020.

Recognizing the

impact COVID-19 has had on the music and entertainment scene, Kre8Lab saw an

opportunity to create immersive and virtual entertainment experiences, with

open-world game Minecraft as the key. The Kre8Lab team designed and built a

performance venue resembling the Hong Kong Coliseum in the game, giving birth

to massive potential for virtual concerts.

Built on a robust and

secure Microsoft Azure cloud platform, this immersive virtual experience on

Minecraft connected fans from all around the world, through a combination of

music and gaming.

The Make It Happen @

10 C AllStar Virtual Live cross-platform online concert premiered in the Minecraft

Virtual Hong Kong Coliseum. This event coincided with the 10th anniversary of C

AllStar’s debut, transforming them into Minecraft player characters as they

performed classic hits from the past decade.

“Under the new

normal, industries need to be flexible in adapting to new jobs and

lifestyles,” said Kevin Tse, Director, Partner and Business division,

Microsoft Hong Kong. “We are excited to see C AllStar using our Azure cloud

technology and the Minecraft platform to bring Asia its first interactive virtual

concert, coupled with innovative and secure fan interactions through Microsoft

Teams. Microsoft will continue to empower the entertainment industry in pioneering

innovative entertainment experiences and other possibilities under the new

normal.”

Organizers simulated

the entire process to allow fans to enjoy the full concert experience — from ticket

checks and temperature taking to entering and finding a seat — and reproduced

the classic four-sided stage of the Hong Kong Coliseum in Minecraft, including

surprise stage effects.

Further elevating

the atmosphere was a mass chorus performed by C Allstar together with their

fans via the Together Mode feature on Microsoft Teams. Fans involved in the

video conference had the opportunity to join in the chorus in the same virtual

background, singing along to C AllStar’s iconic songs and creating an

unforgettable remote experience together with them.

To familiarize new

players with Minecraft games and break away from the confinements of home, the

production team of Kre8Lab spent three months crafting the “Super Avenue

of Stars” treasure hunt to recreate the streets of Tsim Sha Tsui, including

the iconic Clock Tower, Star Ferry Pier, the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Hong

Kong Space Museum, 1881 Heritage and more in the virtual world. On the day of

the concert, the organizers invited brands such as FWD House 1881, Reebok,

Green Common, Grana, Deliveroo and McDonald’s to set up virtual booths,

allowing fans to purchase food and merchandise in preparation for the concert, further

heightening the concert atmosphere.

Riding on the

success of Kre8Lab’s “The show must go on”, the company recently launched

another initiative called ChungDung, Hong Kong’s first interactive virtual singing

contest integrating the Minecraft platform with Extended Reality (XR)

Technology. This builds on the company’s efforts to engage Hong Kong’s growing

population of millennials amid the pandemic through immersive entertainment

experiences.

This was all made

possible with the combination of mixed reality technologies, live-streaming capabilities

of Azure Media Services and the Minecraft gaming platform. Through technology,

participants were able to enter the contest with a personalized Memoji and

compete in a final round streamed live via Minecraft. Kre8Lab also organized a

virtual event management workshop to equip participants with the necessary skills

and knowledge for them to host ChungDung’s final show event in Minecraft. The

contest has attracted approximately 150,000 views and 5,000 votes online and

continues to see engagement amongst users in Hong Kong.

